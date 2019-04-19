UFC Fight Night 149: How to watch Alistair Overeem v Aleksei Oleinik – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik will step into the Octagon this weekend as UFC Fight Night 149 rolls into Russia.

British ace Overeem’s last bout ended in victory against Sergey Pavlovich at Fight Night 141, now he will take on a much sterner opponent in the shape of Oleinik.

The 41-year-old Russian veteran will seek to deliver another big display after recording four Performance of the Night honours in his last five victories.

Both men are built to get the job done quickly, but will either be able to strike a lethal blow in the early rounds?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 149 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 149 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night main card – including Overeem v Oleinik – will start at 6:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 20th April.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 4:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 20th April.

Where is UFC Fight Night 149 held?

The event will be held at the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg in Russia.

More than 7,000 fans can fill the arena with a big night of UFC action in store.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night 149

The event will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 4:00pm (PreLims) and 6:00pm (Main Card).

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

