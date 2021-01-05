6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Jane and Clive caught out and Hendrix in danger

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) realise their surprise hook-up was more than just a one-night stand and decide to start seeing each other in secret – just as Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) plots to reunite with the doctor…

Meanwhile, a blast from the past spells trouble for Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland), and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) faces a sleazy dilemma.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 11th – 15th January 2021.

Jane and Clive take the plunge

Following their secret tryst, mortified Jane is desperately trying to avoid Clive. Adding to her unease is Sheila wanting to rope Ms Harris into her plan to win back her old flame. That’s awkward.

However, Jane and Clive can’t deny the chemistry between them (and their love of talking about the old days, bet they’ve got loads of Kylie and Jason anecdotes) and soon decide to vacate the friend zone and pursue their romance – as long as Sheila doesn’t find out. Which she probably will.

Hendrix and Jay in danger

Spoilt Hendrix is struggling to maintain his lavish lifestyle without being bankrolled by his wealthy dad. Working for arch-enemy Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) didn’t work out (what a shocker) so the cocky teen comes up with a new way of making money – rigged card games with his mate Jay Rebecchi (Dhruv Malge). Genius!

The boys set up a private game with some unsavoury types, one of whom will be familiar to fans: remember Kane Jones (Barry Conrad)? The bad boy who got nice guy Ned Willis (Ben Hall) involved in the illegal fight clubs last year that almost ruined his life? Jay and Hendrix don’t (not surprising as they never had any scenes together), and have no idea of the danger they’re in as they try and fleece the frightening felon…

Nicolette’s big dilemma

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) can’t forgive Nicolette for her secret fraud, putting pressure on the already shaky surrogacy agreement. Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) despairs his beloved ‘boo’ (anyone else want to retch when they call each other that?) has fallen out with their baby mama, and wonders where this leaves the trio.

Naughty Nic wants to make up for her mistakes and vows to pay the money back she stole from a patient’s family, but it’s not going to be as easy as getting a part-time job at Harold’s to raise the cash. The disgraced nurse finds herself at the centre of a huge moral dilemma that could mean she clears her debt, but a terrible price…

Dipi wants Shane back?

Christmas is a time for families (yes, it’s still the festive season in Ramsay Street thanks to Channel 5 falling behind Australia – don’t blame us!), which puts things into perspective for Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) who plans a seasonal celebration to pull the Rebecchis together after a trying year.

As Sheila wonders whether this means Dips wants to move on from her infidelity and try again with Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan), Mrs R is given food for thought. Even more so when she is struck with a pang of jealousy upon seeing her husband flirting with an attractive punter at the Waterhole… Could a reconciliation be on the cards? Or is Shane moving on?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Eager Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) goes on a charm offensive to win the contract for the Lassiters uniforms, slightly irking Paul who thinks she’s going a bit OTT. When Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) gives Ms Greenwood the gig she’s delighted, until Ames admits to Shane she’s just had some shocking news which means she’s in big trouble. What’s she done?

With Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) away visiting Georgia, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is missing her man she so sends him some saucy videos to remind him what he’s missing. Worried when he doesn’t respond that he could be cosying up to his ex, raunchy Rox records another clip – only to be ignored again. What’s with Kyle’s radio silence?

