Neighbours Christmas 2020 spoilers: day-by-day viewing guide

Neighbours fans will be on Christmas rations as the Ramsay Street gang take a break in the schedules from Christmas Eve through to Monday 4th January 2021.

Over the festive fortnight, the Aussie soap is on for just three days before a short hiatus. This unfortunately means UK audiences fall even further behind Australian pace, following the reduced transmission pattern during spring 2020 lockdown after Neighbours halted production when the pandemic first hit. On the plus side, UK fans get to experience two Christmases, when Australia’s Yuletide instalments air over here in late January 2021!

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers and full viewing guide from 21st December 2020 – 1st January 2021.

Monday 21st December – 1:15pm & 5:30pm, C5

Pierce Greyson has left Erinsborough, his warning to Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) about Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) ringing in her ears. Can the volatile nurse be trusted? How far will she go to get what she wants? Is she a good choice as a surrogate mum for Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda)? Time for Nic to shut down the haters and defend herself.

Elsewhere, Nic is still unnerved by the presence of frenemy Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman), who cold expose their past financial fraud at any moment. Suspicious Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) continues digging into why Aud hid her generous donation to Sonya’s fund from Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), will he learn the truth? And what does this mean for Toad and Audrey’s burgeoning romance?

Tuesday 22nd December – 1:05pm & 5:30pm, C5

There’s hope for cursed couple Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) and Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) when the kindly doctor supports his ex about tormenting herself over the mistakes she made in the past with grandson Levi Canning (Richie Morris). However, the reignited feelings might just be one-sided as Sheila gets swept up in the moment.

Also, Nicolette fuels Karl’s mistrust of Audrey hoping she can run her out of town for good. Warning the doctor her obsessive nature could spell danger for Toadie, will her interference have the desired effect?

And Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is consumed with jealousy when Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is contacted by an old flame. Is she right to feel insecure about her fella’s past loves?

Wednesday 23rd December – 1:05pm & 5:30pm, C5

Jay Rebecchi (Dhruv Malge) spontaneously announces he’s throwing a party at Harold’s cafe, and soon regrets it when troublemaking teen Ollie gets involved. Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) gets a pleading phone call from Jay, desperate for his help as the gathering gets out of hand. Can Hendrix save the day?

Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) thought Levi had lost interest, hence arranging more dates with Packo (Jackson Gallagher). When Roxy reveals the cute cop still has the hots for her, the mechanic is mortified and confronts him over his feelings. Confirming he wants them to be more than mates, Levi leaves Bea in a romantic dilemma.

Finally, Sheila faces Packo about their shared past. Explaining how her actions inspired him to clean up his act he encourages her to forgive herself and move forward, has he said enough to stop Sheila from a lifetime of regret?

Neighbours takes a transmission break from Christmas Eve and returns on Monday 4th January 2021.

