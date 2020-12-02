Neighbours announces guest role for hard of hearing actor Nathan Borg

It is the International Day of People with Disability tomorrow (December 3rd) and Neighbours have announced that hard of hearing actor, Nathan Borg, will be joining the long-running soap in a guest role.

Borg will be playing new teacher Curtis Perkins in scenes that will see his character alongside legendary players such as Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

The 24-year-old actor was born six-weeks premature and after suffering from meningitis, he needed a cochlear implant in his right ear at the age of two to enable him to start hearing and learning. He is the first actor on Australian television with that implant.

Speaking about landing the role, Borg said: “Growing up I never saw anyone like me on television, so I knew it was time to have a hard of hearing actor on our Australian screens. I think it’s important in this industry that people with all disabilities of all ages get to tell their stories.”

“Each time I film scenes with Jackie and Annie I am constantly growing as an actor. It is such a privilege to work with such inspiring icons. Jackie has taught me to take direction and Annie has taught me to let loose on set which has been a great balance.”

Jason Herbison, Neighbours EP added: “Nathan’s passion for acting was clearly evident when I met him nearly a year ago and I’m delighted he is joining the cast in a recurring guest role as a young teacher fresh out of uni who isn’t defined by his hard of hearing status. He is independent and working in the community, and like everyone on Ramsay Street, we soon discover a link with one of our residents which is going to be a lot of fun.”

Borg will make his debut as the teacher who is “passionate about helping young people and far tougher than he lets on” in episode 8546, airing early 2021 here in the UK.

