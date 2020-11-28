Neighbours announces return of Amy Greenwood as Jacinta Stapleton reprises role

Accessibility Links

Now we just need Lance Wilkinson back...

amy greenwood neighbours 2021

There have been many returnees in Neighbours of late but it has been thin on the ground if you are a fan of the late ’90s. Well, that’s all changing as it’s been confirmed that we are getting a character back from that era – and a great one too.

Jacinta Stapleton has reprised her role as Amy Greenwood and will be back on screens in the UK very early in 2021. Amy’s stint on the show ran from 1997-2000 (with a brief return in 2005) and she is perhaps best remembered for her relationship with Lance Wilkinson (Andrew Bibby) that ended when she fell pregnant with another man’s baby.

As for what brings the light-hearted and zany Amy back to Erinsborough and what she gets up to, that remains to be seen but UK viewers will get to find out when her first episode back airs on 7th January on Channel 5.

Speaking about returning the soap, Stapleton said: “As Amy Greenwood has always held a fond place in my heart, to reprise her 20 years later feels like a gift that rarely happens in one’s career. She’s effusive and flamboyant and joyous to play. Her time back in Erinsborough will see her experience everything from friendship to drama, to romance and heartbreak. It’s quite the ride.”

jacinta Stapleton neighbours return

The current Neighbours EP Jason Herbison added: “Amy Greenwood is a heritage character I’ve wanted to reprise for a long time because she is so unpredictable and great fun, and I’m thrilled Jacinta was available for this guest part – she has slipped back into the role effortlessly. Amy is set to raise some eyebrows on Ramsay Street but also win a lot of hearts.”

Amy will know some Ramsay Street residents when she does return with Karl and Susan Kennedy (Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne) and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) all being part of the show when she was around – she was even part of Toadie’s teen gang!

Keep your eyes peeled at RadioTimes.com in the coming weeks when we will have our bumper 2021 preview for Neighbours where we will have all the gossip about what to expect for the long-running soap as it enters its 36th year.

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
