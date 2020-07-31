Neighbours: Elly Conway’s best moments as character leaves Erinsborough

Having returned to Neighbours in 2016, things haven’t been simple for Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) as the character has bounced from one dramatic story to the next.

But Elly is bidding farewell to Ramsay Street and today’s episode will see her depart for a new start in Switzerland with Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller), leaving her sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) devastated to see her go.

To mark the occasion, we have looked back at Elly’s time on the show and here are seven of her biggest moments from the last four years.

Being bitten by a snake

Neighbours went through a bit of a villain problem around the time that Elly returned with perhaps the most perplexing of bad guys being the one who used snakes as a weapon because he was jealous of Steph Scully’s (Carla Bonner) relationship with a woman named, Belinda. He terrorised Ramsay Street with his snakes, we aren’t making this up, and several residents were at risk from a slithery encounter. But it was the recently arrived, Elly, that was the one to get bitten when she put herself in danger to try and make sure young Nell Rebecchi (Scarlet Anderson) didn’t have an encounter with snake fangs. In a tragic twist, Elly learned that she had been newly pregnant at the time of the bite and the poison from the snake caused her to lose the baby. She would go on to have another child, Aster.

That time a student kissed her in bed

Elly is no longer allowed to be a teacher and if we’re totally honest, we aren’t sure she was suited to the job anyway. She experienced numerous issues and suspensions while working at Erinsborough High but perhaps her most controversial schooling moment came when she allowed Kennedy guest and student, Angus Beaumont-Hannay (Jai Waetford), to get too close. So close in fact that the two of them ended up in Elly’s bedroom talking- which is problematic in itself. But as Elly fell asleep, young Angus let his teenage hormones get the better of him and he leaned in to kiss her. Angus had a crush on Elly from the moment he met her and did not hesitate to make a move when he had the chance, but Elly was mortified by his actions and when Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) found out she was quick to make her feelings known.

Everything with Finn Kelly

Where to begin? In short, Elly knew Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) from her time before returning to Erinsborough and he was a nasty piece of work who somehow wormed his way back into her life when he began teaching at Erinsborough High in 2017. Finn’s true colours did not take long to appear and he made it his mission to take everyone around him down so he could succeed. He returned in 2018 where he pretended to be a man named Patrick and dated Elly’s sister, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson). A quick plummet off a cliff later and he was left in a coma- waking up with amnesia several months later and moving in with the Kennedy’s. Whilst ‘good Finn’ began a relationship with Bea, he soon developed feelings for Elly again and when the two kissed- it caused his memories to return and ‘evil Finn’ was soon back to wreak havoc on an island as part of the late-night Endgame specials.

Being the worst fiancé/wife ever

Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor) had many attempts at wedded bliss before finally settling down with Paige Smith (Olympia Valance), but his worst has surely got to be his nuptials to Elly- and given that he arrested Paige at a previous wedding, that really is saying something. There were issues throughout the relationship but when Mark vanished shortly before the wedding while grieving the death of Sonya Rebecchi (Eve Morey), Elly found herself sleeping with his sister, Chloe (April Rose-Pengilly). Mark later discovered the truth on their wedding day but later when Elly fell pregnant, he was convinced to give the marriage a go. Unfortunately, the baby was not Mark’s and Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) was the father. Mark, upon learning the truth and discovering that Elly used a scan of the baby he lost, swiftly ended the marriage.

Her involvement with Chelly

If you were a part of the online Neighbours fandom in 2019, you would not have been able to miss how much support the coupling of Elly and Chloe had – the name Chelly seemed to show up everywhere. What started as a surprise kiss that Chloe planted on Elly, then engaged to her brother, soon turned into something much more when the pair slept together just before the wedding. The fallout was huge and Elly tried to push her feelings for Chloe aside to make things work with Mark but when that relationship drew to a close, it didn’t take long for Elly and Chloe to make things official. But it was not to be as the pair had barely had a first date before Elly’s pregnancy ended up being something that drove the two girls apart and they soon went back to being friends. But Pengilly has recently teased that Elly’s departure doesn’t mean that Chelly fans should give up hope.

Giving birth during a festive hostage situation

You didn’t think someone who has as much drama in their life as Elly would be able to have a normal birth, did you? While Christmas should be a time for families, laughter and festivities, for Elly in 2019 it was a time to be held hostage by a murderer who had already claimed three Ramsay Street victims. when he wiped the Bishop family out in 2005. Robert Robinson (Adam Hunter) escaped from prison whilst out to donate a kidney to his half-brother, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and he soon made his way to the street he terrorised years before. Whilst his daughter, Harlow (Jemma Donovan), eventually persuaded him to hand himself in, it wasn’t before he had taken Elly hostage and refused to allow her to call an ambulance or go to the hospital. Instead, it was Finn who had to deliver the baby, something that caused the pair to grow much closer.

Her stint behind bars

In her final big storyline on Neighbours, Elly found herself sent to prison for the manslaughter of Finn and if the drama of the previous few months was not enough, prison ended up being a truly scary experience for the new mum. After at first taking Aster behind bars with her, new cellmate Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) helped Aster’s grandmother, Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) get him out and when Elly went on to betray her trust, Andrea made it her mission to make life as miserable as possible for Elly. It was a rough few weeks for the former teacher and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) was able to secure her release in the nick of time- right as she was about to be involved in a potentially deadly prison fight that was orchestrated by Andrea. After months of torment and anguish, Elly finally walked free and with Shaun returning from the dead, the stage was set for her to make a departure from Ramsay Street for good.

