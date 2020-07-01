Courtney Act reveals she was meant to have a love interest during her Neighbours guest appearance

Drag queen Courtney Act has revealed that she was meant to share an on-screen kiss with a Neighbours character during her Pride Week guest appearance.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the Australian drag queen said a romance with a Ramsay Street resident had been scripted for the multi-episodic arc, but was scrapped at the last minute.

“Interestingly enough, there was a kiss scheduled and a love interest scheduled for these episodes. It was all scripted,” she said.

“But as it got closer to the time, they realised that it didn’t quite go along with that character’s storyline because they had just had a loss and it didn’t quite make sense that they would be cavorting with Courtney so they cut it out which obviously meant my soap opera dream of an on-screen kiss faded away,” she added.

Courtney, who appeared on the series both in drag and out of drag as Shane Jenek, could not reveal who her romantic interest was supposed to be, but said she would love to return to the soap to make it happen.

“I would want [to return] but I would also want a love interest,” she said. “What good is being on a soap opera if you don’t get to have a love interest and get to kiss cute boys.”

The drag superstar, who previously appeared on the soap earlier this year for Neighbours’ Mardi Gras episode, also revealed that she can see herself playing the love child of iconic Neighbours super-couple Scott Robinson (Jason Donovan) and Charlene Mitchell (Kylie Minogue).

“I said to executive producer Jason [Herbison] jokingly that I should be revealed as the love child of Scott and Charlene,” she said. “That timeline totally works – they moved to the Gold Coast, had a little baby and now I’ve come back to Ramsay Street.”

“[Jason] calls me Courtney Ramsay Robinson, which is totally fun,” she added.

Courtney will be visiting the UK with her nationwide tour of Fluid in Spring 2021. Tickets are now available online.

