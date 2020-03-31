Neighbours heartache for Sheila Canning as she takes on Susan Kennedy in feud

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) just experienced the worst – the untimely death of her son, Gary Canning.

He was murdered by Finn Kelly during the dramatic Endgame celebrations for Neighbours’ 35th birthday.

But poor Sheila is really struggling to come to terms with the loss, understandably, and according to producer, Jason Herbison, her grief won’t be straight-forward or easy.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the producer told us: “Susan continues to feel huge guilt over everything that’s happened.

“Sheila is devastated over losing Gary and will channel all her anger at Susan for bringing Finn into their lives, despite the fact Susan is already blaming herself.

“It will be a very long road to them getting a friendship back on track.”

Herbison teased: “Brace yourselves for some amazing Colette Mann and Jackie Woodburne scenes. Bea, on the other hand, will be the strong one – she makes a conscious decision not to be a victim any more.”

But will Sheila and Susan be able to put their differences aside and save their friendship? Don’t bet too much on it.

And that’s not the only storyline that’s going to continue from the 35th anniversary, as Elly Conway will have a battle to clear her name.

She’s currently under suspicion of killing evil Finn, but as we know all too well, she didn’t!

But she’s going to have a hard time convincing the Erinsborough police force she is innocent.

Herbison said of the storyline: “Elly will have a fight on her hands to prove her innocence and keep custody of her daughter Aster. Jodi Anasta is leaving the show and we are entering a final, intense chapter for Elly.

“It remains to be seen if there can be any happiness around her departure.”

