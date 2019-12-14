Neighbours’ Sky and Lana will reunite 15 years after their groundbreaking same sex kiss

Neighbours is bringing back another familiar face for its 35th anniversary celebrations – Bridget Neval, who played Lana Crawford between 2004 and 2005.

Advertisement

Neval will be reunited with co-star Stephanie McIntosh, also returning as Sky Mangel.

15 years ago, Sky and Lana shared Neighbours’ first lesbian kiss, a groundbreaking moment in 2004.

“While we did get a lot of support in 2004 around the Sky and Lana relationship, it also created some controversy as well so it’s refreshing that a same-sex relationship is no longer something out of the ordinary, there is no fuss around it.” said McIntosh.

“These stories should be told on any show that purports to reflect society in an accurate way. It’s not like gay, bi, and trans people were just invented,” agreed Neval.

Sky and Lana’s return will air as part of Neighbours’ special anniversary episodes in March 2020.

McIntosh will be joined on her return by Damien Bodie as Dylan Timmins, while other returning cast members include Bruce Samazan (Mark Gottlieb), Melissa Bell (Lucy Robinson) and Olympia Valance (Paige Smith).

Paul Keane (Des Clarke), Andrew Morley (plays Jack Callahan), Annie Jones (Jane Harris) and Scott McGregor (Mark Brennan) will revisit Ramsay Street for the landmark occasion.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Neighbours is on Channel 5, weekdays at 12:50pm and 6pm