Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Home and Away
  5. Home and Away filming set to resume amid coronavirus pandemic

Home and Away filming set to resume amid coronavirus pandemic

The cast are going back to the bay

home and away logo

While Neighbours has resumed filming with some new procedures in place to ensure that everyone keeps social distancing, it has, so far, been the only soap to get the ball rolling again. Well, not for long as Home and Away have announced they are heading back to work before the month is over.

Advertisement

The show will have been shut down for seven weeks by the time that it resumes and it looks as though the cast will have to get used to a different way of filming when they do get back in the studio.

c5jh

A representative of Channel 5 told RadioTimes.com: “Home and Away will resume filming on May 25th at Seven’s studios. This follows a seven-week break that was implemented as a precautionary response to COVID-19 but also included Easter holidays. A range of measures will be in place to minimise risk for cast and crew, to be overseen by dedicated safety officers.

The measures include temperature checks on arrival, increased hygiene practices and rigorous cleaning schedules. Scripts will also be reworked to reduce close contact, in constant consultation with the cast and crew to ensure the health and safety of all.”

Here in the UK, no soaps have even given a hint as to when they will get back into production and they are all airing episodes at a reduced rate in order to keep new footage on the screens.

Home and Away and Neighbours, however, have both gone back to airing 5 episodes as of this week on Channel 5. This does mean that Neighbours has now fallen behind Australia again, whilst the gap for Home and Away viewers is now even longer. It remains to be seen if there are plans in place for the shows to catch up or whether this gap will be a permanent one going forward.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Home and Away page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Home and Away

home and away logo
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

home and away irene roberts

Home and Away’s Lynne McGranger admits “I was getting bored” before Irene’s dramatic rape storyline kicked off

home and away ray meagher chris hemsworth isla fisher

From Home and Away to Hollywood – Ray Meagher on the co-stars who made it big

home and away roo

Home and Away’s Georgie Parker wants the original Roo back to play her twin!

home and away alf Stewart Martha

Why Alf and Martha’s wedding is an important moment in Home and Away history