Paul’s secret is out in Emmerdale – how will Mandy and Vinny react?

Deception seems to be the name of the game for Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) in Emmerdale as he has been lying and deceiving since he first turned up in the Dales. Yet somehow, he managed to worm his way back into the lives of his family – although that looks all set to change.

Vinny (Bradley Johnson) has been aware of what Paul has been doing for a while now, but discovering his gambling secret has only left their relationship worse than ever, with Paul becoming increasingly violent towards his son as he attempts to cover his tracks.

As for Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), she is so unaware of what is happening that she surprises everyone by musically (you read that right) proposing to Paul, who is so taken by surprise that he says yes. But do not expect happiness and wedding bells as it is not too long before things come undone.

The proposal leaves Vinny furious and it is not long before the pair are at loggerheads again, with things once again looking set to turn violent. But an emotional reaction from Vinny triggers guilt in Paul who knows he has to confess all about the gambling to Mandy – although he chooses not to admit how strained things are with Vinny.

Mandy reacts in true Mandy fashion by kicking Paul out and flogging all his possessions. Despite Paul’s pleas, she refuses to see him and he realises he may have truly ruined things for good this time. But there is more to come as a phone call leaves Mandy and Vinny stunned.

They hear that Paul has been rushed to the hospital… what has happened to him? And will it lead to the pair softening their stance towards him yet again?

