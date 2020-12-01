Laurel and Jai make a devastating decision about their unborn baby in Emmerdale

If you tune into either of the big ITV soaps at the moment then you will find some heartbreaking stories involving devastated parents, or almost parents to be in the case in Emmerdale.

Advertisement

Coronation Street is currently giving us a crushing storyline over the death of Oliver while over in the Dales, the sadness comes from a story involving Jai Sharma and Laurel Thomas (Chris Bisson and Charlotte Bellamy).

The pair’s joy at the reveal of Laurel’s pregnancy proves to be short-lived when the CVS test comes back and they learn that their unborn baby has Down’s Syndrome, and they now face a tough decision in the wake of the news.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

While they try to process the news they have been given, the two are confronted with the reveal that the scan picture has been discovered by Gabby (Rosie Bentham) and the children are all on cloud nine about having a brother or sister, completely unaware of the parents’ inner turmoil.

When Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) notices that something is not quite right with Laurel, she presses her for information and finds out the truth, leading to animosity between them over Rhona’s child, Leo.

For Jai and Laurel though, they both seem to agree on what they think is best for them and their child – a termination.

The scenes are set to be devastating as the family come to terms with what happened. The jury is still out as to whether Rhona and Laurel’s friendship is over but without a doubt, Laurel and Jai will need all the support they can get after the heartbreaking storyline.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.