6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Laurel and Jai make their decision and will Malone’s body be found?

It’s an emotional week in Emmerdale as Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) discover their unborn baby has Down’s syndrome. Deciding to terminate the pregnancy will cause controversy with their loved ones, and no doubt with the audience as the bold, difficult storyline continues.

Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) puts lives at risk as she tries to suck up to her sister, and Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) fears Malone’s body is on the verge of being discovered.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 7th – 11th December 2020.

Laurel and Jai’s decision upsets Rhona

Results of the CVS (chorionic villus sampling, to detect foetal genetic disorders) test confirm to Laurel and Jai their unborn baby has Down’s syndrome, meaning they have a tough decision ahead of them – should they continue with the pregnancy?

As they share the difficult news with their loved ones, the thorny subject divides the village, particularly for Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry). Laurel’s best friend faced this exact same dilemma a decade ago and decided to keep her baby, so hearing her mate’s doubts proves difficult. While Rhona and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) reflect on the struggles, but ultimately the joy, little Leo has brought them, Laurel and Jai discuss their options and are eventually united in deciding on a termination. Heartbreaking doesn’t even begin to cover it. How will the couple cope?

Meena causes chaos

We were warned man-eater Meena was going to cause trouble for Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) when she sashayed into Emmerdale with her swishy hair and Nigella Lawson-style dialogue delivery (seriously, everything she says sounds like a filthy innuendo). This week we see the lengths she’s prepared to go to in order to be part of her estranged sister’s life, and it’s pretty freaky.

Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) passes out at the wheel and careers off the road, thankfully saved by super nurse Meena who finds him in the nick of time. His medication is missing and he can’t get hold of Manpreet because she’s lost her phone – none of which is a coincidence, as meddling Meena has secretly swiped the meds and and the mobile, setting the whole incident up so she can look like the hero of the hour and earn back Manpreet’s trust. A ‘sisters at war’ storyline is all very promising, but hurt the impossibly lovely Rishi and we’re coming for you, Meena…

Malone’s body dug up?

Patios, cellars, frozen lakes – soap corpses have been hidden in many ingenious hiding places over the years, so it’s quite a novelty for one to be buried in an actual graveyard. Trouble is, it’s chucked on top of another stiff, the family of which want it exhumed – that means we could be saying hello again to dead DI Malone if the spades start digging.

Harriet tries to hide her horror as a parishioner requests permission to dig up her deceased dad, and calls the bishop (Monty Python fans everywhere will be shouting: “Not the bishop!”) to try and stop it happening. Pray for a miracle, vicar.

Dawn collapses

The holy woman has even more on her plate when stepdaughter Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) mysteriously collapses this week. That poor girl has been through the mill: co-conspirator in Malone’s murder, an addiction to drink and drugs, cheating on her boyfriend with his brother, sliding back into prostitution and – worst of all – offering to sell herself to the odious Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln).

Dawn is given a diagnosis by doctors that could be potentially devastating. How much more can this girl take?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

After months of uncertainty, the relationship between Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and Chas is back on track, and the landlady has a big surprise in store. Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) stumbles on his stepdad whispering to Marlon and learns Pads is planning a Christmas wedding for him and Chas. Can he keep it a surprise until the big day?

Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) have had a rocky time of it, romance-wise, largely thanks to the interference of toxic teen Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) and her obsession with being her boss’s BFF. Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) tries to reunite the cute couple, although it’s touch and go if they can move on from their recent dramas. Will Trace’s efforts mean it’s happy ever after?

