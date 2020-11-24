6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Laurel and Jai’s baby heartbreak and Cain’s confession

An emotional storyline begins on Emmerdale this week as Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) make a discovery about their unborn baby, leaving them with an impossible decision to make.

Also, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) struggles to move on with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) despite their recent reunion, while Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) threatens Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) with shocking consequences for the teen’s health.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 30th November – 4th December 2020.

Laurel and Jai’s baby drama

Having discovered they are unexpectedly pregnant, Laurel and Jai have a scan which reveals the baby could have some kind of chromosomal syndrome. Doctors ask the shellshocked couple if they want a CVS (chorionic villus sampling) test, to give them more info on what they’re facing, but that carries a potential risk to the baby’s health.

Emmerdale has already confirmed where this emotional plot is heading – tests confirm the baby will be diagnosed with Down’s syndrome, leaving Laurel and Jai to make the heartbreaking decision to eventually terminate the pregnancy. This is the start of a difficult, devastating journey, and a genuinely brave move from producers to tell a story from an angle so contentious it’s never taken before by a soap.

Cain makes a confession to Moira

If you thought their bonding while barricaded in the barn and subsequent snog against the sunset backdrop meant Coira were back on, think again. Cain is still distant and moody with his wife, and even her throwing him a romantic lunch this week on the occasion of his birthday doesn’t put a smile on his face. Then again, does anything?

Rejected and worried they might not be back on track after all, Moira demands to know what’s eating Mr Dingle. But is she prepared for the harsh home truths he delivers, and can they ever get past her dalliance with his son?

Paul threatens Liv

Morose Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is missing Vinny Ashdale (Bradley Johnson) since he moved in with Liv and cooled towards her, not realising the real reason he left: that her son can’t live with the guilt of stealing to bail out his gambling addict dad.

Knowing he’s provoked a pickle, Paul arranges for Vin and Mandy to spend some quality time together, then sneaks round to Liv’s hoping to get her onside and ensure she doesn’t blab about the extent of his issues. Desperate Paul’s quiet chat turns into a full-on threat and Liv is soon fearing for her life, causing her to have a seizure. Will she be OK, or has Paul pushed things too far?

Al sabotages his own wedding

Aspirational couple Al Chapman (Michael Wilding) and Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) are planning their wedding, but while the bride-to-be picks out table decorations and colour schemes, Mr Chapman is more doom than groom and doing everything he can to stop the nuptials from happening.

He even turns down a generous offer from future father-in-law Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) to raid his pension fund to pay for the big day, although this is by no means driven by altruism. Priya is none the wiser, as she believes Al only did it to shut down Jai’s accusations of gold-digging, not realising her man is trying to secretly sabotage their nuptials…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is still sobbing into her Chablis, mourning the end of her and Vanessa’s relationship. A letter from the absent Ms Woodfield puts the final nail in the coffin, making Charity even more volatile around the kids, which earns her a ticking-off from Moira. Don’t worry, Charity, V is bound to be back and full of forgiveness once the actress returns from her real-life maternity leave.

Fuming at how Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) has wrecked her dad’s relationship with Leyla, Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) decides to meddle in her frenemy’s life, and almost gets her fired on the first day of her new job. How will Gab enjoy having a taste of her own meddling medicine?

