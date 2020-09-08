6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Harriet and Dawn struggle as their worlds collapse

We’re back for another week of Emmerdale spoilers and Harriet and Dawn both deal with heartache from the fallout of their murderous secret.

As Gabby is let down once again, who’s that returning to the village?

Here are your spoilers for Emmerdale between Monday 14h and Friday 18th September 2020.

Harriet and Dawn near breaking point

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) faces more upset when she and Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) call time on their relationship in the wake of him learning what happened to the now-deceased Di Malone (Mark Womack). But for Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), this raises alarm bells as his own relationship with Dawn (Olivia Bromley) has also come to an unexpected conclusion.

For Harriet, this is another setback that she struggles to handle and she tells Dawn that she feels she needs to step down as the vicar of the village following the burial of Malone’s body at the church. A panicked Dawn tries to talk her out of it, reminding her that the hidden body is precisely why she needs to be the one maintaining the church grounds. As for Billy, he has still not given up on being with Dawn and he once again tries to win her back, forcing Dawn to tell him that she never loved him in the first place. How long can Harriet and Dawn keep up their lies as their worlds continue to crumble around them?

Will Kirin’s return cause trouble?

Kirin Kotecha (now played by Rish Shah rather than Adam Fielding who played him before) arrives back in the dales this week, but his return could spell trouble for Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and her adoption plans. Approaching Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) and asking for money, she makes it clear that she will call the police if she sees him again.

Not one to be deterred, and even after hearing about Vanessa Woodfield’s (Michelle Hardwick) diagnosis, he decides to go to Charity for the money that he needs, warning her that he will ruin her adoption chances if she does not come through with the cash. While Charity wonders what to do when she is given a day to come up with the money, she eventually decides to pay him off but she cannot get the exact amount that he needs. As an angry Kirin threatens to turn the situation nasty, Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) appears and she has the police following not far behind her…

Amelia makes a bold move

Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) has been hit by financial difficulties ever since his accident and despite him trying to put on a brave face, it is clear to his daughter, Amelia (Daisy Campbell), that all is not well. This week, as the bills keep piling up, Dan’s worries continue, and he is left feeling deeply humiliated when he confesses to Amelia that he has wet himself due to not being able to move without help.

To make matters worse, Amelia has been skipping school and that is going to lead to Dan getting a fine- the last thing he needs. Wanting to cheer her up, Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) suggests she may as well skip school again and proposes that they take Al Chapman’s (Michael Wildman) credit card and head to the shops. Declining the offer, Amelia soon sees that Sarah has left the credit card behind and, sensing an opportunity to get some money, she takes it. But will her rash decision only lead to more trouble for her dad?

Gabby’s problems continue

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) has had a bit more of a spring in her step after Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) offered her help and an apprenticeship- the boost that she sorely needed after a rough few months. But this week sees her take a step back when Leyla lets her down after double-booking herself. The two plan a meal but when Liam Cavanagh (Johnny McPherson) persuades her to cancel and spend time with him, she decides to put Gabby off.

There is also the opportunity of a business trip to Ibiza that Gabby is keen to accompany Leyla on – only to be told she can’t as Leyla can’t afford the flight. The hits keep on coming though as she later overhears Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) saying that he plans to take Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) on a holiday, with no mention of her being part of the trip. Feeling rejected from all corners, Gabby decides to head out on a drunken night to get over the hurt she is feeling – but will she regret it?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) does not take rejection from Amy Halfpenny (Chelsea Halfpenny) well and rather than admit how down he feels about it, he pretends that he is happy with the outcome; claiming that Amy was too needy for him anyway. What he does not know is that Amy herself has heard every word…

As if a global pandemic wasn’t bad enough, now there are mice loose in the village. The rodent invasion becomes so much of a problem that the clothes swap event that Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) is organising faces a last-minute change of location – but will it still be a success?

