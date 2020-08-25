Emmerdale’s Vinny set to choose his devious dad Paul over Mandy?

Viewers know that while Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) is looking to build a relationship with his son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson), in Emmerdale, he also has his eyes set on his former flame, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley).

But Mandy is adamant that she will not be falling for Paul’s charm again and despite his best efforts, she has continued to shut the idea down at every opportunity- even when Paul has resorted to some sneaky tactics to try and get her back.

This week sees Mandy turn her attention to Vinny, hoping that she can make him see that his father is not a man that can be trusted – but it appears that all her plan has really done is to push Vinny further towards him.

The ‘Find the Ball’ competition is the catalyst for the latest development as, after noticing that Paul seems interested in the donation money, Mandy is stunned to learn that it has vanished. Never one for subtlety, she wastes no time in accusing Paul and he is taken aback to learn she thinks he would steal from a charity.

It is, however, Mandy that is left red-faced when it soon transpires that the money was just misplaced and it was never stolen in the first place. But as far as Vinny is concerned, the damage is done and he makes sure that Mandy knows how angry he is with her.

Whilst it looks as though Vinny has now made his choice, Paul later takes a phone call that indicates that he may be up to something after all. What is Paul doing, and will Mandy find a way to get through to Vinny?

It was recently confirmed that from mid next month, Emmerdale will return to six episodes a week alongside fellow ITV soap, Coronation Street. Both shows have been transmitting fewer episodes since lockdown began in March in a successful attempt at keeping them on the air without a break.

Both EastEnders and Hollyoaks, two soaps that did run out of episodes, are set to make a return on September 7th having taken the first extended break in either shows history.

