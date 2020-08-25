Cain and Belle to clash over Jamie as he returns to Emmerdale

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) is in a tricky situation of her own making in Emmerdale and it looks as though it is one that could see her lose her place in the Dingle clan.

Advertisement

Keeping the secret that it was her lover, Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) who was responsible for the hit and run that severely injured Moira Barton (Natalie J.Robb), Belle is running the risk of losing her family- and Cain Dingle’s (Jeff Hordley) return only highlights how much trouble she will be in.

When he learns that she has officially got together with Jamie, he does not hesitate in letting her know how much he disapproves of the pairing- and he is not the only one.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

He immediately asks Belle why she is back with a Tate and she is left to try and manage the guilt she is feeling about keeping him in the dark over what happened to Moira. As for Jamie, he begins to grow concerned when he sees that Belle is trying to help Moira – feeling that she is making things harder on herself by being so involved.

Also in the mix is Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) who is one of the few to know what Jamie did and has been bribed with his old job into staying quiet. But Nate’s resentment continues to build and he ends up lashing out, smashing Jamie’s mirror on his car.

As for Sam (James Hooton), he makes his feelings known on Jamie too and gets fired from his job in the process. But he does not get any support from Belle who takes Jamie’s side in the argument and fractures another family relationship as a result.

With Belle alienating herself from one family member after another, she soon confides in Zak (Steve Halliwell) that she has decided to move out and live with Jamie. But with things already so fragile between the Dingle clan, is this a move that Belle will end up regretting, and how will Cain react if he discovers that she has been keeping Jamie’s secret?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale, look for Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) to make a costly mistake as she tries to convince Vinny (Bradley Johnson) that his father is up to no good- a move that quickly backfires. But what is Paul really up to?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.