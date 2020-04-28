Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Emmerdale
  5. Emmerdale’s Will killed as DI Malone tightens his grip?

Emmerdale’s Will killed as DI Malone tightens his grip?

The dodgy detective makes another nasty move

will-emmerdale

Detective Inspector Malone (Mark Womack) is not a man to be messed with on Emmerdale and he’s been proving time and time again that he can be a truly nasty piece of work.

Advertisement

Will Taylor (Dean Taylor) has found himself caught up in his world and has been regularly breaking the law at his request.

He has been regretting that decision of late, but he’s about to get a brutal reality check about the type of world he has entered – and it may take him a while to recover.

The drama starts after Will is sent out to pick up a drug shipment alone. Only this isn’t just a regular quantity, its’s a huge supply and certainly bigger than anything Will has had to ferry so far.

He also realises that Malone has set up both Cain and Billy as decoys so that he can make it back, putting them both in line to be arrested.

With Cain hellbent on ridding them all of the problems Malone has heaped upon them, it’s been a real power play of late with this just the latest move the dodgy detective has made.

Whilst Will frantically tries to warn Cain and Billy what they are facing, Malone is hot on the heels of them and they both spot the police car behind them – now realising that this is a setup and he is planning to arrest them both.

will beaten emmerdale

It remains to be seen whether Malone’s plan works. As for Will though, his problems are far from over and Harriet begins to get anxious when he doesn’t return home.

Eventually, he does, but he’s in a bad way. Stumbling through the door and collapsing, Harriet and Dawn are horrified to see that he is covered in blood and bruises.

Has Malone taken his anger out on Will for warning Cain and Billy? And will he put Harriet in danger by telling her what he has gotten himself into?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Emmerdale-boss-promises-a-Robron-Christmas
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 23 January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 23 January 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8056 Tuesday 30 January 2018 Paddy Kirk [DOMINIC BRUNT] is confused as he spots Rhona Goskirk [ZOE HENRY] leaving Pete Barton’s [ANTHONY QUINALN] in the same clothes as yesterday, and the penny drops. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Paddy walks out on Chas – has he left Emmerdale?

emmerdale who kills graham 2020

Who kills Graham? Emmerdale reveals full line-up of suspects and motives

emmerdale boat explosion

Emmerdale explodes as Cain goes on rampage over Moira and Nate affair

pjimage-122

Soap stamina The longest-serving stars in continuing drama