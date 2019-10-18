Emmerdale fans mourn the end of Robron – but we haven’t seen the last of Robert

The prospect of a happy ending for Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) in Emmerdale has been shattered after their attempt to go on the run ended in Robert’s arrest for murder.

Advertisement

Thursday 17th October’s emotional double bill left the boys’ loyal fans weeping as Robert willingly gave himself up to the police for the murder of his sister’s rapist, abandoning plans to go into hiding with his husband as he knew he couldn’t leave little sister Liv Flaherty behind.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Aaron – and viewers – screamed as he saw Rob have his rights read out before being bundled in a police car and driven off to his final fate.

Shipped as ‘Robron’, the tortured twosome’s journey has seen them become one of the most popular relationships in recent soap history. Unsurprisingly, fans were struggling at seeing them torn apart…

Why couldn’t they have just had their happily ever after? ???????????? #Robron #Emmerdale — Melissa Hudson (@Melissahudson4) October 17, 2019

#Emmerdale Brilliant episodes tonight, so sad & emotional. Sorry to see #Robron split up this way. Fantastic performances by all Danny, Ryan, Isobel, Lucy & Dominic. Heartbreaking to see Ryan go ???? — joyce Jordan (@joyceJo49834475) October 17, 2019

My heart is broken. 5 years and it's over???? #emmerdale #robron — Roblivion spoilers (@roblivionspoil) October 17, 2019

We’ve got the emotional trauma of the aftermath to get through with Aaron as well. When will the hurt stop? ???? #Emmerdale #Robron — Lucy Hewlett (@lucy_hewlett) October 17, 2019

I'm hanging on to the hope that somewhere down the line Robert gets out of prison on a technicality or something and comes back to #Emmerdale one day #Robron???????????????????? — Karen Sweet ???????????? (@Carrotyboots) October 17, 2019

But while this heartbreaking twist sets up Hawley’s exit from the show, having decided to quit the role after five years, RadioTimes.com understands Thursday’s episodes were not his final scenes and there is more to come from Robert before he vanishes from our screens.

Does this mean he’s definitely going to be banged up, or could he escape after all in a final twist?

Speaking recently about his imminent departure, Hawley said: “I will miss the show massively, it has been a huge part of my life. I love working here, I love the people and it’s going to be very emotional leaving.”

The actor took over the part of Jack Sugden’s eldest from Karl Davies in 2014, almost a decade after the character had last been a regular cast member.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.