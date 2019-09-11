Emmerdale star Asan N’Jie sacked from soap “with immediate effect”

Emmerdale has confirmed that actor Asan N’Jie has been axed from his role as Ellis Chapman on the soap following an altercation with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas at an awards ceremony earlier this week.

Advertisement

His contract termination follows multiple press reports of an incident between the two actors at Monday’s TV Choice Awards at London’s Hilton Park Lane Hotel.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

A statement from ITV issued on Wednesday 11th September said: “Emmerdale suspended Asan N’Jie yesterday pending further investigation into an incident at a central London hotel on Monday. ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence Asan’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect.”

N’Jie himself has released the following statement via the network: “My behaviour at the TV Choice Awards was completely unacceptable and very much out of character. I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected, especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards. I am devastated, accept full responsibility for my actions and I am determined to learn from this.”

N’Jie joined Emmerdale in September 2018 as the son of teacher Jessie Dingle (Sandra Marvin). His biggest storylines revolved around the volatile relationship with ex-convict brother Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle). In April 2019, the siblings were at the heart of the ‘big night out’ plot in which Ellis was stabbed as he was caught in the crossfire when an old enemy of Billy’s with a score to settle came after him.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers