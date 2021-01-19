6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ben’s big proposal and Mick makes a discovery about Frankie

Love is in the air for Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) but will the boys get a happy ending when a proposal is planned?

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) is tangled in her web of deceit about Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) as she receives a visitor, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) tells Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) something shocking about Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis), and the disappearance of Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) raises questions for Sharon Beale (Letitia Dean).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 25th – 29th January 2021.

Wedding bells for Ballum?

Fans are crying out for Callum and Ben to get hitched, but when Mr Mitchell flippantly suggests they nip to the register office for a quickie ceremony purely so his boyfriend can go on the approved family list to pick up Lexi Pearce (Isabelle Brown) from school, the rookie cop is crushed at the lack of romance.

It lights a spark for Ben who then starts planning an elaborate proposal for real, not just for admin reasons. However, Callum is having a wobble about their future after his narrow escape from being caught in the double cross with corrupt officer Thompson to betray the Mitchells. Is marrying into the east end’s most notorious criminal family really a good idea?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Chelsea’s plan for Lucas in jeopardy

Talking of double crosses, we now know Chelsea is secretly working against her dastardly dad Lucas, and is only pretending to have forgiven him for his past as part of a mysterious job she needs doing. We think. Whatever she’s up to, Chels is walking a tricky tightrope between appeasing both parents, as Denise Fox (Diane Parish) demands her daughter stay away from her father.

Ms Fox insists to Dee that Lucas is a changed man and implores her to let him move back in, threatening she’ll never speak to her again if she refuses. Cornered Denise compromises and agrees to let Lucas live in one of the flats owned by Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), while a shady character called Caleb shows up and warns Chelsea not to mess up their big plan…

Linda meets Frankie’s brother

Now she’s tentatively part of the Carter clan, Frankie introduces step-mum Linda to her younger brother Jed Lewis (James Backway), as the siblings mark the anniversary of losing their younger brother Harry, who died when he was just a toddler.

As talk turns to Harry’s dad never being part of his short life, Linda starts asking questions leading to defensive Jed shutting her down. It emerges yet another shocking secret lies at the heart of the Lewis family, and when Linda involves Mick they try to change Frankie’s mind about report the abuse her mum Katy Lewis (Simone Lahbib) inflicted. Prepare for a new can of worms to be opened in this disturbing storyline.

Gray asks Whitney to move in

Creepy Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) becomes fixated with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) taking the place of the wife he murdered, putting her in charge of childcare and turning on the charm to invite her for a cosy movie night once the kids are tucked up.

Jealous when Whitney lets him down gently because she’s got a date, Gray eventually gets his way and convinces her to stay. After one too many drinks Whit stays over (on the couch, no funny business) and Gray gets carried away and asks her to move in, believing they could become a couple. Even with her questionable taste in men, Whitney reckons this is a bit soon and points out Gray is still grieving. Run for the hills, Whit, before you end up like Chantelle and Tina.

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) finally comes clean to Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) about her and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), who is doubly annoyed to learn Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) is already in the know about their secret relationship. Any hopes Bill will take this on the chin and give his blessing are dashed when he publicly confronts Jay, and the situation gets extremely out of hand…

Where is Ian? That’s the question on everyone’s lips after the events of the previous week, particularly Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) who demands answers from Sharon on her son’s whereabouts. Will she confess the shocking truth? And is Ian actually alive?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.