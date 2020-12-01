Kush to turn himself in over EastEnders robbery – what does this mean for Phil?

It was Walford’s version of Fast and the Furious as EastEnders staged its own car heist that featured a gang of our favourites all out to make a quick buck but, as expected, things did not go according to plan and one Albert Square resident looks set to pay the price for it.

Advertisement

Kat Slater and Kush Kazemi (Jessie Wallace and Davood Ghadami) are desperate to say goodbye to Walford for good and to start a new life abroad. The only problem is that they need to get the money from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and he is not in a giving mood.

Handing her some cash, Kat is furious that Phil is not paying up the amount owed and Kush realises that there is only one way he can get everyone out of the trouble they are in – handing himself over to the police and telling them it was him that committed the robbery.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When Phil finds out, alarm bells start ringing but for a devastated Kat, she still plans on saying her goodbyes, but will she go through with it or will something convince to her to stay put? As for Kush, he seems to be facing a long stint behind bars, but will he take anyone else down with him?

Elsewhere on the Square next week, all eyes are on trying to find out who was responsible for leaving Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) lifeless on the floor of The Queen Vic. There are many people who have a grudge against Ian at the moment, but who was the one to decide that he needed to be taught a severe lesson?

The storyline coincides with Adam taking a break from his role as Ian Beale to take to the stage in an adaptation of one of Peter James’ novels, Looking Good Dead, which is set to, hopefully, tour the UK in 2021.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.