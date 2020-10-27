6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Mick reveals the truth and Kat makes Phil an offer

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is forced to delve deep into his painful past when mum Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) demands to know what he’s hiding, but is she ready to hear about the abuse her son suffered after she abandoned him as a child?

Elsewhere this week, Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) causes an accident that has severe consequences for Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks), Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) makes Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) an offer, and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) deals with the aftermath of her drink-spiking ordeal.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 2nd – 6th November 2020.

Will Mick admit his abuse to his family?

The reappearance of Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) sets secret dad Mick on edge and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) gets seriously worried about her husband’s mental health. We’re more worried about cosy she’s getting with Max Branning (Jake Wood) now they’re working together, but there you go. Well-meaning L makes an appointment for Mick to review his meds for depression but he flips at her going behind his back and treating him like a child.

Deep down, of course, Mick is still the confused, traumatised child abused by his care worker, and he’s struggling to come to terms with what he went through. Next Friday’s pared-down episode focuses on Mick finally opening up to Shirl about his shocking secret as the painful truth is revealed. Do not miss it.

Billy avenges Honey

As disturbing as the nature of the storyline is, it’s good to see Honey being so brave in the wake of her drink-spiking nightmare with dastardly date Paul. When her and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) were together she briefly became the conscience of the Mitchell clan, and a deceptively solid matriarchal presence the family is now sorely lacking. Don’t get me started on why they should never have killed off Ronnie and Roxy…

This week, Honey learns Paul was arrested but has been released on bail, but she bravely aids the police with the enquiry and refuses to be a victim. Protective Bill blisters with rage at Honey’s ordeal and sets out to get Mitchell-style revenge on Paul. Can Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) stop him resorting to vigilante violence that is sure to just make things worse?

Keegan runs Rainie over

Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) starts a new job this week as a beautician – for corpses. It may not be her dream gig but beggars can’t be choosers – she and husband Keegan need the cash after his rotten run of luck this year, which started way before any pandemic kicked in.

Feeling bad his missus has to haul her make-up bag to the funeral parlour so they can afford the rent, Keegs speeds into the Square brandishing a bunch of flowers to show Tiff how much she means to him – only to swerve into pregnant Rainie, knocking her over. There are obvious consequences for the baby she’s carrying, leading to heartbreaking scenes between her and husband Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) that threaten the future of their marriage. They got hitched barely a month ago – even by soap standards, that’s pretty swift for it all to go down the swanny.

Kat begs Phil for help

Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadmi) and his penchant for poker has left the Slaters in dire financial straits, so Kat is forced to turn to an unlikely place for help: Phil Mitchell. Writers obviously enjoyed having the pair interact in last year’s ‘who attacked Phil?’ plot in which Kat covered for cousin Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), which was the first time stalwarts Wallace and McFadden shared scenes that weren’t just Kat giving Phil change for an orange juice in the Vic.

Cunning Kat has an idea about solving their cashflow crisis and needs some Mitchell muscle, but Phil doesn’t bite – yet. She refuses to give up, however, and offers to clean Phil’s gaff instead so she can find some way to earn extra cash. Could Phil find himself tempted by Kat’s offer? Why have these two never had an affair? With Kush on his way out, sounds like a no-brainer.

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) feels torn as he tries to remember who he’s double crossing and who is double crossing him. Maybe he could draw a diagram for the viewers too? Accusing boyfriend Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) of not trusting him causes more confusion for the risk-taking rookie officer who wonders how long he can get away with playing good cop, bad cop.

Jay secures a new flat for him and lover Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) to move into, but the hairdresser isn’t exactly jumping up and down with excitement. This is noted by Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula), who swoops in and asks Lo on a date, sensing she’s less than loved up with Jay. Is it time for Lola to admit her indiscretion with old flame Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) to her fella?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.