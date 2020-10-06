EastEnders lines up huge shock for Stacey

Stacey Slater has not exactly been free from trouble since returning to EastEnders last month, or even while she was away for that matter, and she has had more than a few run-ins with Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) since coming back.

From committing identity theft to money worries at home for her and Kat (Jessie Wallace), it has been one thing after another for her- so much so that we wonder why she thought coming back was a good idea in the first place.

But scenes next week will see Stacey get a shock that she did not see coming.

While Ruby and Martin are away, Kat and Jean (Gillian Wright) get a surprise when they spot something from the pair on social media – it does make sense that Stacey would not be Facebook friends with them at the moment.

Whatever it is that they have discovered, it is big enough news for them to try and keep it from Stacey, believing keeping her in the dark proves to be more challenging than either of them hoped. As Martin and Ruby return to Walford, Stacey wastes no time in approaching Martin – only for her to find out the shocking information for herself.

Whatever this development is, it is enough to rattle Stacey and it does not take long for her to find herself caught in a compromising situation in Ruby’s office, with no reasonable explanation as to what she was doing there.

Former friends Ruby and Stacey soon come to blows with Martin being forced to step in to try and calm things down between the pair. What have Ruby and Martin done, and will the three of them ever find a way to move past all the turmoil that has gone on between them?

