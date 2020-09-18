How will Chantelle die on EastEnders? When Jessica Plummer is leaving the soap

Despite all of us hoping that Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) would be able to find a way to get free from the abusive control she has been subjected to from husband, Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith), in EastEnders, we now know that is not the case and she will meet her untimely end at his hands.

And the timing could not be crueller as for Chantelle, she was confident that she had found a way to escape him and had already put the plan into action, only for Gray to learn what she was doing and scupper those plans before she could go through with them.

With Chantelle’s death coming this week, here is all we know so far about the harrowing storyline, and whether justice will be served with a hefty prison sentence for her evil lawyer husband.

When will Chantelle die on EastEnders?

Viewers of EastEnders this week have seen Chantelle’s escape plan begin as she headed off on a holiday with the Taylor clan – a trip that acts as the cover for her departure- with plans in place to head to a womens’ shelter where Gray will never find her. The only person that knows what she is doing is Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol)- until Gray gets wind of what is happening and is quick to put a stop to it.

The week is set to get much worse for Chantelle and sadly Friday will be her final episode where she dies.

How will Chantelle die on EastEnders?

All we know for certain is that Gray is the one to end Chantelle’s life and while we do not know the exact way he does it, it is expected that a moment of pure rage will lead to him lashing out and killing her.

Will Gray be found guilty for killing Chantelle?

We don’t know the full outcome to this storyline just yet, but recent spoilers have hinted at a bump in the road to get justice for Chantelle.

It seems like Kheerat will actually become the main suspect as Gray tries to shift the focus away from him. Gray’s main evidence? Kheerat is in possession of Chantelle’s memory box at her request, but now she isn’t able to tell her side of the story.

By the end of the week, Mitch will become more suspicious of Gray when he spots the worried look in Chantelle’s eyes – but will this be enough for him to raise his concerns to the police?

If you have been affected by Chantelle’s story in EastEnders and need to speak to someone, head over to Women’s Aid for advice for yourself, or for a loved one.

