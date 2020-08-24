EastEnders shock: Tina Carter caught coronavirus while the BBC One soap was off air

Actress Luisa Bradshaw-White revealed on EastEnders: Secrets from the Square on Monday that Tina Carter caught coronavirus while the show has been off air.

Bradshaw-White told host Stacey Dooley: “Tina got coronavirus and was living with Ash and Iqra.”

But the plot line could mean unlucky-in-love lesbian Tina develops a renewed enthusiasm for life when the show resumes on BBC One in September. “I think Tina now comes out thinking, “I really want a relationship, I want love”. So then really we start from there.”

Meanwhile, there will also be big developments in the life of her sister, Shirley, according to Linda Henry, who plays her.

“I can give you a clue about what happens to Shirley: the past comes back and bites her on the bum,” said Henry.

Bradshaw-White only found out about the development five minutes before Secrets from the Square was recorded, but the two actresses were “really, really excited” about the development.

“It’s a really awesome storyline. She cried,” said Bradshaw-White.

Henry responded: “I cried because…”

Bradshaw-White interjected: “You do cry! You get really emotional.”

The tone of the conversation seemed to suggest an old flame might be just around the corner for this Carter sister, too.

“It’s going to be a brilliant,” said Henry.

EastEnders has been off air since 16th June, when it ran out of episodes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s currently scheduled to return on 7th September, with shorter episodes of 20 minutes broadcast on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The shorter episodes were the result of production taking longer while the team observed new government guidelines and protocols in place for the TV and film industry.

