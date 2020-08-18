EastEnders lines up devastating bombshell for Denise

With EastEnders set to return to our screens soon, all eyes have been on what stories we will have to enjoy when we head back to Walford.

One of those storylines promises to be a big one for Denise Fox (Diane Parish) who, on a recent Secrets From the Square, teased that “I do know that some dark things from her past are going to resurface and there are going to be some challenges there for Denise.”

Well, a theory was presented today on ITV’s This Morning when soap expert, Sharon Marshall, speculated on what she thinks that storyline will be- and it would certainly match up with what Parish said was on the way.

Viewers will remember that Denise had a baby, Raymond, in 2017 following a one-night stand with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). Little Raymond did not stick around for long though and Denise put him up for adoption as soon as he was born.

As this blast from the past is set to have an impact on another Albert Square resident, it does seem likely that a return for Raymond is on the cards. But how will Denise and Phil react if their long-lost child makes an appearance, and will a returning Kim Fox play a role in it?

As for when EastEnders will be back on our screens, we don’t have long to wait. Whilst we have had Secrets From the Square and classic episodes to fill the gap, it has been over two months now since we last had a fresh trip to Walford.

As of September 7th, new episodes will return and in even better news, we will back up to four episodes a week. Whilst those episodes will be shorter, running at 20 minutes, it will be great to have our regular Albert Square visits back again. The BBC soap dropped down to two episodes per week back in March when filming was suspended.

Executive producer Jon Sen said of the return: “As soon as Albert Square reawakens the drama returns at a pace and, though working within social distancing guidelines has certainly given us some new challenges, I am incredibly proud of what everyone has achieved. The show is looking fantastic and we can’t wait for ‘series two’ to begin…”

