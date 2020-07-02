EastEnders announces Secrets From the Square landladies special

Two of the Queen Victoria’s most famous landladies team up to celebrate the legacy of the legendary pub’s female bosses, past and present, in a special edition of EastEnders: Secrets From the Square.

Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts) and Kellie Bright (Linda Carter) join host Stacey Dooley in a forthcoming episode of the backstage show, currently giving EastEnders fans their fix while the soap is off air, and reminisce about their characters’ biggest moments behind the bar of the beloved boozer.

“We’re talking all things landladies,” reveals Dooley, who interviews a pair of cast members each week who look back on their time in Walford, and tease what’s in store when the show returns later this year.

“Letitia Dean and Kellie Bright are just a scream together, they are really good fun. I had the most brilliant afternoon with the pair of them.”

Bright and co-star Danny Dyer, aka Mick Carter, were Dooley’s first guests in the opening episode, while Dean appeared alongside fellow original cast survivor Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale) in week two.

Now the twosome will be chatting together for the first time about Bright handing the landlady mantel back to Dean, as seen in June’s epic cliffhanger when it was revealed the Carters had sold the pub to Sharon and Ian under Phil Mitchell’s nose.

They will also look back at the iconic, plucky female publicans that came before them, including Sharon’s adopted, alcohol-addicted mum Angie Watts, and the mighty Peggy Mitchell, played by Dame Barbara Windsor.

There is no confirmed transmission date for the landladies special, but the BBC promise it will be announced in due course.

Other stars set to appear over the show’s run include James Bye (Martin Fowler) and Davood Ghadami (Kush Kazemi), Diane Parish (Denise Fox) and Tameka Empson (Kim Fox), Max Bowden (Ben Mitchell) and Tony Clay (Callum Highway), Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) and Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean), Jake Wood (Max Branning) and Scott Maslen (Jack Branning), and Linda Henry (Shirley Carter) and Luisa Bradshaw-White (Tina Carter).

EastEnders is expected to return to our screens in late summer, with 7th September the rumoured – although not confirmed – date for the big comeback.

EastEnders: Secrets From the Square airs Mondays at 8.00pm on BBC One. Classic episodes are shown Tuesdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

