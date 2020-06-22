Kellie Bright on returning to EastEnders set for Secrets From the Square: “I felt emotional”

With EastEnders taking a break after tonight’s episode (June 16th) whilst cast and crew return to work following the Covid production shutdown that has stopped new episodes being made since mid-March, fans were left wondering what would air in the show’s usual slot.

Advertisement

The transmission break meant there was a Walford shaped hole that needed filling in the schedule and EastEnders: Secrets From the Square, along with classic episode reruns, will be taking the shows place for the foreseeable future. Kicking things off are Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer (Linda and Mick Carter) who will be chatting to host, Stacey Dooley, about all things EastEnders.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Bright has been speaking about the behind the scenes specials and has shed some light about what we can expect when the first airs next Monday, June 22nd. “They showed some really beautiful scenes with Danny,” said Bright. “Scenes with Sam Strike (Johnny Carter), and – oh of him with Harry (Ollie Carter), giving him the superhero outfit, really beautiful scenes showing Mick at his best.”

As for the more troubled Linda, producers had no shortage of classic scenes to look back on saying: “They showed the scene of me where I am vile and I throw red wine all over the wall. But it’s the contrast between the two characters and I love that. Linda hasn’t got a bad bone in her body but she’s quite opinionated!”

The special will include Bright discussing an amusing wardrobe malfunction she experienced, while Dyer will give a tour of The Queen Vic and will show us all how to do the perfect ‘doof doof’ face.

Bright also spoke about returning to the set after so much time away and explained how powerful a moment it was when she saw it again.

“When I drove back into Elstree I felt really emotional, more than I thought I was going to as since I’d last been there the world is such a changed place. And that feeling was quite immense. That place is like my home, so I felt comfortable coming back. I think the hardest thing was seeing people that I’m used to seeing every day and not being able to hug them.”

She also added how nice it was to be interacting with people that don’t live in her home – something we can certainly relate to. “I came away from that day thinking that was a breath of fresh air after all these weeks and weeks of lockdown and not seeing anyone except my husband and children. To then be in a room full of people was lovely. It was like a little holiday.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders and EastEnders: Secrets From the Square pages for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.