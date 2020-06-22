Who will star in EastEnders Secrets from the Square? Full line-up revealed

We’re getting used to life without EastEnders for the time being, after the final episode finished before lockdown aired on 16th June.

Advertisement

The cast and crew are still not back on set, but that doesn’t mean we won’t have any new EE content to keep us going.

Thankfully, we have EastEnders: Secrets From the Square, along with classic episode reruns, to keep us going until production can safely start up again.

But who will be the special guests on the Stacey Dooley-fronted behind-the-scenes series?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Week 1 – Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer

The now-former owners of the infamous Queen Vic, Linda and Mick Carter have been through their fair share of drama since arriving on the Square back in 2013. Expect to hear stories from Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright‘s time on the show, including wardrobe malfunctions, a tour of the pub, and Dyer showing us all how to pull off the best “doof doof” face. With the characters set for a big change in residence and profession after the break following the sale of the Queen Vic, we hope to get some hints about what life will be like for them when we return to Walford in a post-lockdown world.

Week 2 – Letitia Dean and Adam Woodyatt

Some true EastEnders royalty in week two as original cast members Letitia and Adam (Sharon Watts and Ian Beale) take a seat in the restaurant to be questioned by Dooley about their time on the Square. With so many years under their belts, there will be no shortage of things to discuss, but given that both characters are deep in a storyline surrounding the death of Dennis, we expect at least some chatter on that- and of course the fallout from Ian’s Thames boat disaster secret.

Week 3 – James Bye and Davood Ghadami

The actors best known as Martin Fowler and Kush Kazemi will take centre stage in week three as they will be discussing their time on the show as well as offering hints about storylines to come. Could we hear more about the Martin and Ruby affair that we have a strong sense is coming?

Week 4 – Max Bowden and Tony Clay

Ben Mitchell has been at the centre of some dramatic stories of late, not least his battle with his hearing loss- which he seemed to get some good news about in the last episode to air. As for Callum, he has been struggling with supporting Ben’s dodgy dealings so we look forward to hearing what the actors have to say about where they think the couple is headed.

Week 5 – Diane Parish and Tameka Empson

The last week we have details of for now will feature the actresses who play Denise and Kim Fox and if we’re honest, we may just be looking forward to this one the most as we fully expect this to be a fun-filled 30 minutes. The fact we have already been promised “hilarity” from them is a good sign.

Date TBC – Linda Henry and Luisa Bradshaw-White

While we don’t know what date it’s coming, we’re beyond excited to hear from Shirley and Tina Carter themselves. The on-air sisters have plenty to catch-up on and we’ve been promised some secrets from behind the bar… we’re intrigued!

Date TBC – Shona McGarty and Natalie Cassidy

Poor Whitney’s had a terrible time on Albert Square in 2020, so there’s lots for McGarty to fill us in on. As for our Son’, Cassidy has been on EastEnders for years and has plenty of secrets she can shed light on – but will we see a guest appearance from Sonia’s trumpet?

Date TBC – Scott Maslen and Jake Wood

The Square’s baddest brothers have plenty of secrets between them, and it’s down to Maslen and Wood to shed some light on Jack and Max’s tumultuous lives on EastEnders. The Branning brothers have a lot of romance in their past too, we’re looking forward to a trip down a very dramatic memory lane here.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders and Secrets From the Square pages for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.