Who will star in EastEnders Secrets from the Square? Full line-up revealed

With EastEnders taking a break after tonight’s episode (June 16th) whilst cast and crew return to work following the Covid-19 production shutdown that has stopped new episodes being made since mid-March, we have a replacement show to watch.

The transmission break meant there was a Walford shaped hole that needed filling in the schedule and EastEnders: Secrets From the Square, along with classic episode reruns, will be taking the shows place for the foreseeable future.

But who will be the special guests on the Stacey Dooley fronted behind the scenes series?

Week 1 – Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer

The now-former owners of the infamous Queen Vic, Linda and Mick Carter have been through their fair share of drama since arriving on the Square back in 2013. Expect to hear stories from their time on the show, including wardrobe malfunctions, a tour of the pub, and Dyer showing us all how to pull off the best “doof doof” face. With the characters set for a big change in residence and profession after the break following the sale of the Queen Vic, we hope to get some hints about what life will be like for them when we return to Walford in a post lockdown world.

Week 2 – Letitia Dean and Adam Woodyatt

Some true EastEnders royalty in week two as original cast members Letitia and Adam (Sharon Watts and Ian Beale) take a seat in the restaurant to be questioned by Dooley about their time on the Square. With so many years under their belts, there will be no shortage of things to discuss, but given that both characters are deep in a storyline surrounding the death of Dennis, we expect at least some chatter on that- and of course the fallout from Ian’s Thames boat disaster secret.

Week 3 – James Bye and Davood Ghadami

The actors best known as Martin Fowler and Kush Kazemi will take centre stage in week three as they will be discussing their time on the show as well as offering hints about storylines to come. Could we hear more about the Martin and Ruby affair that we have a strong sense is coming?

Week 4 – Max Bowden and Tony Clay

Ben Mitchell has been at the centre of some dramatic stories of late, not least his battle with his hearing loss- which he seemed to get some good news about in the last episode to air. As for Callum, he has been struggling with supporting Ben’s dodgy dealings so we look forward to hearing what the actors have to say about where they think the couple is headed.

Week 5 – Diane Parish and Tameka Empson

The last week we have details of for now will feature the actresses who play Denise and Kim Fox and if we’re honest, we may just be looking forward to this one the most as we fully expect this to be a fun-filled 30 minutes. The fact we have already been promised “hilarity” from them is a good sign.

That’s all we know of so far, but there may just be more to come depending on how filming goes and when new episodes will be ready. While the BBC have confirmed EastEnders will return to four episodes a week when it does come back, those episodes will run at a shorter 20-minutes, for a while at least.

