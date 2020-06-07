EastEnders first look pics as Mitch plays dirty to steal Karen from Billy

Karen Taylor is not someone you would expect to be at the centre of a soap love triangle, but the mouthy EastEnders matriarch finds herself caught between current lover Billy Mitchell’s battle with her old flame Mitch Baker in upcoming episodes, and someone starts playing dirty.

Advertisement

New pictures released by the BBC One soap show Bill looking very unimpressed with a face full of flour. Despite her fella’s stern expression, fun-loving Kaz can’t help but find the situation funny…

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Mitch is secretly jealous of his ex’s romance with the lovable loser and on Tuesday 9th June’s episode he sneaks a flour bomb into the drawer Karen has let Billy have in her room.

Seething at how serious the couple are getting, Mitch hopes to cause chaos with his meddling – judging from the pics, he does a pretty good job of rubbing Billy up the wrong way when his face gets covered in flour.

The practical joke doesn’t go down well, so could Mr Mitchell’s stony-faced reaction cause a rift between him and Karen, sending her back into the arms of her one-time baby daddy?

EastEnders fans only have a few weeks left before the soap disappears from the schedules when the last episodes completed pre-lockdown run out. From 22nd June, Monday night’s Walford slot will be occupied by a new backstage spinoff EastEnders: Secrets From the Square, in which host Stacey Dooley chats to cast members about their time in the show and looks forward to what could be in store when the soap eventually returns.

On Tuesdays fans can relive some classic episodes from the archive, with Den and Angie’s 1986 two-hander, the Sharongate reveal of Phil and Sharon’s affair from 1994 and Max and Stacey’s fling being exposed on a DVD in 2007 among the memorable moments set to be dusted off.

EastEnders is expected to start filming again by the end of June, although no specific date has yet been set. Consequently, it is not yet known when the show will be back on air with new episodes, but it’s hoped to be late summer. Who will have won Karen’s heart by then?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.