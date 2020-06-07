Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. EastEnders
  5. EastEnders first look pics as Mitch plays dirty to steal Karen from Billy

EastEnders first look pics as Mitch plays dirty to steal Karen from Billy

Someone can't take a joke…

eastenders karen Taylor billy Mitchell

Karen Taylor is not someone you would expect to be at the centre of a soap love triangle, but the mouthy EastEnders matriarch finds herself caught between current lover Billy Mitchell’s battle with her old flame Mitch Baker in upcoming episodes, and someone starts playing dirty.

Advertisement

New pictures released by the BBC One soap show Bill looking very unimpressed with a face full of flour. Despite her fella’s stern expression, fun-loving Kaz can’t help but find the situation funny…

Mitch is secretly jealous of his ex’s romance with the lovable loser and on Tuesday 9th June’s episode he sneaks a flour bomb into the drawer Karen has let Billy have in her room.

Seething at how serious the couple are getting, Mitch hopes to cause chaos with his meddling – judging from the pics, he does a pretty good job of rubbing Billy up the wrong way when his face gets covered in flour.

The practical joke doesn’t go down well, so could Mr Mitchell’s stony-faced reaction cause a rift between him and Karen, sending her back into the arms of her one-time baby daddy?

eastenders karen taylor billy mitchell

EastEnders fans only have a few weeks left before the soap disappears from the schedules when the last episodes completed pre-lockdown run out. From 22nd June, Monday night’s Walford slot will be occupied by a new backstage spinoff EastEnders: Secrets From the Square, in which host Stacey Dooley chats to cast members about their time in the show and looks forward to what could be in store when the soap eventually returns.

On Tuesdays fans can relive some classic episodes from the archive, with Den and Angie’s 1986 two-hander, the Sharongate reveal of Phil and Sharon’s affair from 1994 and Max and Stacey’s fling being exposed on a DVD in 2007 among the memorable moments set to be dusted off.

EastEnders is expected to start filming again by the end of June, although no specific date has yet been set. Consequently, it is not yet known when the show will be back on air with new episodes, but it’s hoped to be late summer. Who will have won Karen’s heart by then?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about EastEnders

eastenders karen Taylor billy Mitchell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

eastenders sharon mitchell

EastEnders’ Sharon Watts makes surprising decision about Kayden’s future

ben lola eastenders

Johnathon Hughes When will EastEnders return? Will the storylines be changed?

BAFTA soaps nominations

Johnathon Hughes Why EastEnders and Hollyoaks deserved BAFTA nominations this year more than ever

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep19 on ITV2 Pictured: Jess and Mike. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island’s Mike lays it on thick with Jess as Luke M rages in dramatic first look