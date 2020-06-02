Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. EastEnders
  5. EastEnders fans praise hard-hitting Ben Mitchell special

EastEnders fans praise hard-hitting Ben Mitchell special

Things did not end well for Ben last night.

eastenders ben mitchell

Fans of EastEnders were treated to a special episode last night, told from the perspective of a hearing-impaired Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) – and it did not end well for him.

Advertisement

For the past few weeks, Ben and his father, Phil (Steve McFadden) have been hard at work planning a job with the villainous Danny Hardcastle so they can get some cash which Phil needs to buy The Vic.

But with Ben’s hearing deteriorating, Phil told him to stay home. The rebellious son did not listen and instead followed them there, only to find out that Danny was planning to set Phil up to take the fall for the crime.

Whilst Phil and Ben were able to escape, Ben had a gunshot go off next to his ear which took away the final bit of hearing he had left following his issues after the boat tragedy.

The dramatic episode has been praised by viewers with many taking to social media to voice their approval.

We loved the episode here at RadioTimes.com, and in our review of the special we felt it was a shining moment for the character of Ben, even if there were a lot of gangsters.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about EastEnders

eastenders ben mitchell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

eastenders kush kazemi

TV bosses say soaps are “the easiest forms of drama to manage within COVID-19 restrictions”

eastenders ben mitchell

Ben’s point of view episode is an EastEnders game changer, even if there was too much gangster action

eastenders ben special episode

6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: The big job goes down, but will it end badly for Phil and Ben?

Pointless: Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman

Who’s on Pointless Celebrities this week?