Whitney’s escape attempt foiled as kidnap ordeal continues in EastEnders

Abducted Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) tries to escape her hostage nightmare by making a secret call for help, only for cruel captor Michaela Turnbull (Fiona Allen) to catch her victim leading to a tense showdown.

Advertisement

EastEnders fans know Whit is being held against her will by the vengeful mum of her stalker Leo King, who she murdered in self-defence in February after a prolonged stalking campaign.

Back on the Square, Ms Dean’s family and friends believe she’s done a runner to avoid a possible prison sentence at her upcoming trial, and have no reason to believe there is more behind her sudden disappearance.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Holed up in her flat, mad Michaela wants Whitney to pay for bumping off her son, despite her own experience of his violent side: not so long ago, Leo locked his own mother in the boot of a car to prevent her from revealing to Whitney he was the secret son of her childhood abuser Tony King and had tracked her down in a twisted attempt to clear his name.

Leo posed under a fake identity for months to woo Whit, before his true agenda was exposed and it emerged her step-mum Bianca Jackson had been in prison for beating him up as a way of trying to keep him away from her family.

In dramatic scenes showing on Tuesday 28th April at 7.30pm, Whitney takes out the burner phone she kept when she contemplated going on the run the previous week and tries to call uncle Max Branning for help.

Unfortunately, Michaela finds her and puts a stop to it, causing worried Whit to scream in terror as the phone is wrestled away from her.

Will the call connect in time for Max to hear Whitney and realise she’s in danger? Or is this the last we’ll ever hear or see of the doomed Dean girl?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.