Karen cheats on Billy with Mitch in new EastEnders love triangle?

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) was left shocked by the surprise declaration of love from old flame Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) in EastEnders. Having fallen out with current beau Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) over her plans to leave Walford with grandson Kayden, could she be tempted to cheat with her ex?

In new pictures from the episode airing on BBC One on Tuesday 7th April, mortified Mitch finds Karen at the launderette to apologise for her spontaneous confession of affection the previous day.

The mouthy matriarch is still reeling from Mitch suggesting him and daughter Bailey move away with her when she goes and live as a proper family, but the pair have to cover the true nature of their conversation when Billy arrives wanting to smooth things over between him and Karen following their own clash.

Mitch is left heartbroken as Karen forgives Mr Mitchell and wipes the slate clean, and it appears he’ll be forced to concede defeat to his ex-partner’s current lover.

However, this is EastEnders so surely this potential love triangle wouldn’t have been set up if it wasn’t going somewhere…

Mitch and Karen were childhood sweethearts who have two children together, Chantelle and Keegan, so they have a strong bond which has seen them tempted back into each others’ arms numerous times over the years – as witnessed by the fact Karen had a son, Keanu, with another fella in between her kids with Mitch…

While their current dynamic is platonic, Karen has become a second mum to Bailey since she tragically lost her mother Dinah in 2019, and her kindness has obviously made Mitch realise how deep his feelings are for his ex.

Will their romantic history cause Karen to do the dirty on besotted Bill? And what happens when Billy’s estranged wife Honey Mitchell returns? Does he still hold a torch for her, and could even end up being unfaithful if Hun wants him back?

