When will EastEnders be on after dropping to two episodes a week?

Filming has been halted on EastEnders in light of the UK’s coronavirus pandemic, and the BBC soap has also confirmed it is halving the episodes airing every week from four down to two.

With immediate effect, the schedule for our visits to Walford will now look like this for the foreseeable future:

Mondays at 8pm on BBC One

Tuesdays at 7.30pm on BBC One

Yesterday’s edition, which saw Sharon Mitchell hand over newborn son Kayden to granny Karen Taylor, will be the last until Monday 23rd March when the new transmission pattern kicks in.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the decision to halt filming and alter viewing schedules was made after the latest government update.

Specifically discussing cutting how many times it airs, they added: “Reducing the amount of episodes broadcast each week to two ensures the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long a possible.”

Filming has also been temporarily suspended on all continuing dramas made by BBC Studios: Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, as well as Scotland’s River City and Welsh language soap Pobl y Cwm.

RadioTimes.com understands production on EastEnders has not shut down entirely, and any roles that can be performed remotely are still being carried out. Scripts and storylines continue to be worked on as normal, although no timescale has been given on how long the situation will last.

“We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England,” the statement said.

