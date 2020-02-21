Has Dot permanently left EastEnders?
It was previously believed that veteran star June Brown was taking a break from the show
It looks like Dot Branning’s – AKA Dot Cotton – days on Albert Square are behind her – with veteran actress June Brown saying she has left EastEnders “for good” after 35 years on the show.
Brown, 93, was making an appearance on Distinct Nostalgia podcast when she made the remark, which continued, “I’ve sent myself to Ireland and that’s where she’ll stay. I’ve left EastEnders.”
It was previously believed Brown was only taking a break from the soap, but her comments suggest that her departure is permanent.
Dot first arrived on the EastEnders set in 1985. Her latest appearance was in January of this year, where she explained she was moving to Ireland.
An EastEnders spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “We never discuss artists contracts, however as far as EastEnders are concerned the door remains open for June, as it always has if the story arises and if June wishes to take part.”
However, an insider suggested Brown’s comments on the podcast came a little bit as a shock to all as Dot had not, indeed, left the soap when the character went to Ireland.
They told us: “Everyone is a little baffled by this as June’s dressing room and all her contents are still where they have always been, in fact we were under the impression that she is attending a gathering tomorrow to mark the 35th anniversary.”
Speaking about her lengthy time playing Dot, Brown continued: “I was feeling rather down the other day. I thought, ‘what’s the matter? Why do I feel so sad?’ It’s almost as if I’ve been bereaved.
“I’ve played two people simultaneously for 35 years. Really Dot wasn’t me, but spiritually she probably was.”