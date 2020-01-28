Danny Dyer says EastEnders character who dies on 35th anniversary was “a real shock”

EastEnders will kill off a major character in its upcoming 35th anniversary episodes and the identity of the victim was “a real shock” to the cast, according to Mick Carter actor Danny Dyer.

Advertisement

Dyer told RadioTimes.com that the anniversary instalments are “massive” and “some of the best episodes [EastEnders has] ever filmed”.

Next month, the BBC One soap will mark three-and-a-half decades on-screen with a plot that sees a river boat party descend into disaster, leading to the death of a significant player in Albert Square.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“It was a real shock to everyone, honestly,” Dyer said of the victim’s identity, speaking on the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2020.

“It’s really powerful stuff, and we’re trying to get a message across, and sometimes when you do that, you’ve really got to go full throttle with it.”

Speaking previously about the surprise death to RadioTimes.com, Ben Mitchell actor Max Bowden said: “It could be any of us! The great thing about the 35th is that literally everybody in EastEnders is involved.

“So many stories interlink, our producers Kate Oates and Jon Sen have done that really well and brought everything together to make a real pinnacle moment.”

Who will lose their life? Phil Mitchell? Whitney Dean? Ian Beale? Martin Fowler? Maybe even Mick himself?

Dyer, of course, wouldn’t be drawn… though we’ve only got a few short weeks to wait until we find out. The wait is killing us…

Advertisement

Interview by Flora Carr

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers