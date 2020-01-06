Accessibility Links

Why is EastEnders not on BBC One tonight?

Live football kicks the soap out of the schedules

eastenders martin fowler

There will be no EastEnders on Monday 6th January due to BBC One’s live coverage of the FA Cup third-round fixture match between Arsenal and Leeds United.

This means fans desperate for the latest developments following a blockbuster festive fortnight will have to wait until Tuesday 7th January, when the show returns in its usual slot.

It’s business as usual on Thursday 9th January but to make up for Monday’s shortfall there will be an extra episode on Friday 10th January at 9pm, in addition to the normal 8pm.

The week ahead continues to explore the impact of Keanu Taylor’s disappearance, as Louise Mitchell struggles with her actions that she believed caused the death of her baby daddy, and Ben Mitchell tries to keep his ‘murder’ a secret. However, as fans know Mr Taylor is still alive, having been released by would-be hitman Martin Fowler who allowed worried mum Karen Taylor a final goodbye to her son at the airport last week.

eastenders louise mitchell ben mitchell

Will anyone else discover the truth about the cheating mechanic’s fate?

Elsewhere in the Square, the focus is on Gray and Chantelle Atkins as they return from honeymoon after renewing their wedding vows. Abusive Gray continues his campaign of domestic violence towards his wife, but will she confide in anyone about her secret ordeal? Also, Whitney Dean comes face to face with Leo King when he starts working on the market, and little Lexi Pearce takes part in a beauty pageant!

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

