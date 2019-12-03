Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. EastEnders
  5. When is EastEnders on over Christmas 2019? Final BBC One schedule confirmed

When is EastEnders on over Christmas 2019? Final BBC One schedule confirmed

Your full guide to all the Walford festive drama

eastenders jay brown lola pearce

EastEnders delivering high drama is as much of a Christmas tradition as turkey and tinsel, and the BBC staple promises to pull out all the stops this year as one of the biggest soap secrets of 2019 is set to explode.

Advertisement

Phil Mitchell will discover that Keanu Taylor is the father of wife Sharon Mitchell’s baby, sparking a chain of game-changing events that make Walford a dangerous place to be… Elsewhere, Lee Carter returns as mum Linda ends up in a desperate situation thanks to her booze addiction, the Taylors have some unexpected guests for Christmas dinner, and one family in Albert Square has a score to settle.

Plan your viewing guide with our handy festive guide below!

The EastEnders Christmas and New Year schedule plays out as follows:

Monday 23rd December – 8pm, BBC One

Christmas Eve – 7:30pm, BBC One

Christmas Day – 9:30pm, BBC One (60-minute episode)

Boxing Day – 9pm, BBC One (60-minute episode)

Friday 27th – 8pm, BBC One

Monday 30th December – 8pm, BBC One

New Year’s Eve – 7:30pm, BBC One

New Year’s Day – 8pm, BBC One (60-minute episode)

Thursday 2nd January – 7:30pm, BBC One

Friday 3rd January – 8pm, BBC One

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

eastenders jay brown lola pearce
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

eastenders christmas preview 2019

EastEnders Christmas 2019 spoilers – Sharon and Keanu baby reveal and Linda’s in danger

imagenotavailable1

New Heroes Reborn trailer is really depressing, doesn’t have any heroes in it

imagenotavailable1

On the trail of Marco Polo: John Fusco and Benedict Wong reveal secrets from filming

imagenotavailable1

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent to take a break from Sophie Webster role