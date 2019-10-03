Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. EastEnders
  5. The Panesars arrive in EastEnders – first look at new family’s debut

The Panesars arrive in EastEnders – first look at new family’s debut

Ben Mitchell immediately makes an enemy of the newcomers

eastenders jags kheerat ben

EastEnders‘ newest family the Panesars will make their long-awaited debut and immediately establish a feud with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) when a dodgy deal comes back to haunt him.

Advertisement

Wide boy Ben recently stole a car which belonged to Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol), who is the eldest of three brothers set to stir things up in Walford when they settle in this autumn.

Kheerat, and middle sibling Jags Panesar (Amar Adatia), follow the trail of the motor crime and decide to pay Ben a visit at home – and the confrontation is far from cordial.

eastenders jags panesar kheerat panesar

Brand new pictures from scenes airing on Friday 4th October, the boys mean business and it appears cocky Ben may have met his match when Kheerat and Jags issue a stark warning…

The Panesars, EastEnders’ first ever Sikh family, are described as a force to be reckoned with, as executive producer Jon Sen teased: “The family bring their own unique blend of charm and chaos onto the Square.

eastenders panesars

“A British Asian family of Punjabi Sikh heritage, Kheerat, Jags and youngest sibling Vinny (to be played by Shiv Jolata) are three very different brothers who come to Walford looking to settle a score – however, fate takes a hand and they find themselves staying for good.

“We’re thrilled to be introducing this vibrant new family and to be sharing their stories.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

eastenders jags kheerat ben
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

eastenders autumn 2019 trailer

14 big spoilers from EastEnders’ autumn 2019 trailer

eastenders panesars

Meet the Panesars – the new EastEnders brothers who have “a score to settle” in Walford

eastenders cast 2019

EastEnders: who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?

116856

Netflix Casting call reveals three new Stranger Things 2 characters