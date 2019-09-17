EastEnders fans unconvinced by dead Lucy Beale stand-in

Troubled teen Bobby Beale’s visions of his dead sister Lucy may be creepy enough already, but EastEnders fans have an additional reason to be freaked out.

Viewers who caught Monday’s episode of the BBC1 soap thought Hetti Bywater’s body double wasn’t exactly a dead ringer for the actress – and following the broadcast, they took to Twitter to point out their observations:

What the hells going on with these visions of Lucy? The woman looks in her 50s and sounds nothing like her? #eastenders — louise elizabeth???? (@bitchlovemexo) September 16, 2019

The #Lucy double was awful tonight though. Normally the shots are pretty good but it really did them no favours in this ep. #EastEnders #EE — Sarah Mythen (@Noir4Moon) September 16, 2019

Whoever that actress was playing dead Lucy Beale at the end of Eastenders definitely wasn’t the actress that played her when she died ???? — James Reene/Reeno (@JamesReene) September 16, 2019

ermmm why did lucy’s ghost look older than kathy ffs #eastenders — davy (@itspeitin) September 16, 2019

Despite the Lucy stand-in appearing to have aged, some were still impressed by the scenes and were even convinced that Bywater had made a secret comeback to the soap:

That really is Hetti Bywater in the scenes where Bobby sees Lucy #Eastenders. It gave me goosebumps at the end of the episode tonight. — Mary Gurlek (@marygurlek) September 16, 2019

Can Lucy ghost please stop appearing it’s freaky me out! #Eastenders — Kate ???? (@kateMickneyFan) September 16, 2019

Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders will see an already fraught situation intensify further when Bobby’s odd behaviour arouses the suspicion of both Callum (Tony Clay) and Rainie (Tanya Franks). As the latter tries to reassure Bobby (Clay Milner Russell), he continues to be plagued by Lucy’s voice. And, by Thursday, this struggle to come to terms with everything that’s happened to him leads to Bobby ending up in a very dangerous situation…

