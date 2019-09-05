First look at EastEnders’ siege aftermath – but who got shot?

Here is your first look at the aftermath of EastEnders‘ epic siege following Thursday’s dramatic doof-doof, in which a shot was fired after Hunter Owen (Charlie Winter) was tackled to the ground while holding a Queen Vic packed with petrified punters at gunpoint.

Show bosses confirmed at least one fatality occurs as a result of the action-packed incident, but viewers must wait until Friday 6th September to discover who ends up in a body bag.

In the meantime, check out RadioTimes.com‘s predictions as to which regular could be getting bumped off.

So what happens next?

Why is Hunter Owen holding everyone hostage?

Seeking revenge on Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) for shopping him to the cops, escaped killer Hunter was on the loose despite mum Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite) plotting to get them out of the country.

Breaking into the boozer’s barrel store homicidal Hunter spooked landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright). Hubby Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) later found his missus with the toxic teen pointing a gun to her head, but Ray Kelly’s murderer agreed to let L go so she could lure Jack to his doom. However, canny Mr Branning and Mel clocked Linda’s terror when she found him and tried, unsuccessfully, to overpower Hunter among the barrels.

Leading Jack quietly through the bar, hoping to remain undetected among the crowd as they enjoyed the reception for a cancelled wedding after Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) jilted Callum Highway (Tony Clay), Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) alerted the locals to Hunter’s presence causing the convict to demand the door be barricaded.

As Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) burst in looking for pregnant daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper), brave Mick led an attempt to tackle Hunter to the ground – and a shot was heard from outside…

When will we find out who has been shot?

The new images released by the BBC1 soap from Friday’s episode show Phil Mitchell and Keanu Taylor on the scene, desperate to get in and make sure everyone is safe – especially Phil’s kids Lou and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), whose row with lover Callum and his spurned ex-fiancee Whit spilled into the Vic just hours after the wedding disaster.

Police swarm Albert Square and the situation inside the pub deteriorates as someone’s life is on the line. Events spiral out of control and lives will be changed forever – and with most of the cast in the firing line anything could happen next.

Don’t miss the end EastEnders’ most exciting week of 2019 so far on Friday 6th September on BBC1 at 8pm…

Watch our spoiler round up below

