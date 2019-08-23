EastEnders: Whitney to be abandoned on her wedding day

Whitney and Callum’s wedding on EastEnders looks set to be thrown into chaos when Bianca (Patsy Palmer) goes missing on the day of the nuptials.

Advertisement

New pictures released by the BBC soap see an agitated Whit (Shona McGarty) learning that Sonia’s plan to have Bianca turn up as a surprise for the bride-to-be has backfired. Scenes to be shown on Monday 2 September find Sonia revealing that Bianca is nowhere to be found, leaving Whitney annoyed that her mum still seems to have a knack for causing chaos.

But EastEnders viewers shouldn’t get too concerned about Bianca’s no-show, as it has already been announced that Patsy Palmer will be appearing on the Square for the first time in five years.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The guest stint has been masterminded by the soap’s executive producer Jon Sen, who said recently: “When I joined the show in January, bringing Bianca Jackson back to the Square was high on my wish-list.

Advertisement

“I’m thrilled Patsy has agreed to return to reprise her iconic creation in a blistering storyline that will grip fans this autumn. There is no one more excited than me to see her step back into Albert Square again. I simply cannot wait.”