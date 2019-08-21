Meet the Panesars – the new EastEnders brothers who have “a score to settle” in Walford

A trio of brothers will arrive on EastEnders this autumn and go head to head with at least one of the BBC1’s most prominent families.

The Panesar siblings – Kheerat, Jags and Vinny – are to make their debut later this week and are being described by show bosses as “charming by nature but still a force to be reckoned with.”

They’re also the first Sikh family to feature on EastEnders in its 34-year history.

Speaking about his latest signings, executive producer Jon Sen said: “The Panesar family will bring their own unique blend of charm and chaos onto the Square.

“A British Asian family of Punjabi Sikh heritage, Kheerat, Jags and Vinny are three very different brothers who turn up in Walford looking to settle a score – however, fate quickly takes a hand and they find themselves staying for good.

“We’re thrilled to be introducing this vibrant new family to Walford and to be sharing their stories.”

Who are the Panesars?

Eldest brother Kheerat (played by Jaz Deol, The Halcyon) is a successful businessman with a lifestyle envied by his younger brother Jags. Of his role, Deol said:

“I’m very proud and excited to be joining such an iconic show and bringing to life a character that is a reflection of the cultural background that I and many others come from in today’s modern Britain. I can’t wait to get started and for viewers to meet the Panesars.”

Jags has always struggled in the shadow of his older sibling and, despite his best intentions, nothing he does ever seems to go to plan, a state of affairs that leaves the rest of the family decidedly unimpressed. The part will be played by Amar Adatia (Dead Ringer, Brief Encounters, The Path to 9/11) who commented:

“My younger self would never have believed I’d be on EastEnders. It’s pretty amazing to be part of one of the most iconic television shows alongside some of the best actors in the business. I really am so grateful.”

The youngest members of the Panesars is Vinny, regarded as the golden boy of the family. But despite his innocent exterior, we’re told Vinny is no angel and that trouble follows him around. TV newcomer Shiv Jolata, who plays Vinny, said:

“It still hasn’t sunk in that I’m going to be on EastEnders. As a young boy, I remember being introduced to the Masood family and thinking there are people like me on television. To be part of that next generation of people representing my identity is a blessing. I couldn’t be more excited.”

