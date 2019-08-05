Ben tries to kill Phil in EastEnders – can Jay stop him?

EastEnders fans are reeling from seeing Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) about to kill comatose father Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) on Monday 5th August in a cold-blooded cliffhanger, and explosive new pictures from Tuesday 6th August reveal Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) arrives in the nick of time. Can he stop his crazed brother finishing off the Walford patriarch?

Brutal Ben was a ball of rage as his attempt to pin Phil’s attack on arch-rival Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) threatened to derail, despite letting the real culprit Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) off the hook leading to her fleeing the Square to avoid suspicion.

Cops released Keanu due to a lack of evidence and a solid alibi in Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami), although the fact he then changed some details of his story put the muscly mechanic back in the frame and he was arrested once again by the end of the episode.

Earlier, spiralling Ben laid into the Taylor totty, accusing him outright of the assault so he could get his hands on the cash promised to him in Phil’s will, Ben’s beef with the beefcake being that his father has handed his own son’s inheritance to his future son-in-law.

Stepmum Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) and sister Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper), both pregnant by Keanu (although everyone thinks Shaz’s baby is Phil’s, but that’s another story…) fuelled Ben’s fiery temper as they took his enemy’s side, with Lou even bringing up her brother’s violent past that suggests he could be guilty of the attack himself – he did two stints in young offenders as a teen after assaulting Jordan Johnson in 2010 and murdering Heather Trott in 2012.

Brooding Ben, gripped by rejection and anger, then sneaked to his dad’s hospital bedside and menacingly whispered: “Everyone thinks I did this to you, so why don’t I just finish the job?”

Grabbing his breathing tube, he continued with his threat: “Look at me Dad, a chip off the old block after all… Are you proud of me now?”

The action picks up directly from this chilling moment on Tuesday when Jay, warned by Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) that she thought her baby daddy was about to do something rash, gets to the hospital to find Ben tampering with the breathing equipment and tries to stop him. A showdown ensues and the brothers come to blows.

Is Jay too late to stop Ben’s attempt on Phil’s life?

