Coronation Street is saved but Debbie Webster has to fight for innocence

One of the big storylines around the 60th anniversary of Coronation Street involved the cobbles themselves as the villainous Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) put his plan into action to try and tear down half of the iconic road.

His plans were temporarily thwarted, but this week sees everything come crashing down for him following his devious schemes and shocking assault on Faye Windass (Ellie Leach). But while it is a victory for the Weatherfield residents, one of them looks to be in more trouble than ever.

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) has been working alongside Ray and has felt the wrath of her neighbours for doing so. But now the news is out about everything Ray has done, she has to deal with everyone thinking she that knew all of what he was up to.

The drama unfolds when Roy Cropper (David Neilson) learns that the council chairperson has been fired for the bribery and Debbie protests that she has no idea about that or what Ray tried to do to Faye.

Her saving grace comes in the form of Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) who confirms her version of events that Debbie saved her life. With that winning her some favour, Debbie persuades Kevin (Michael Le Vell) to let her sign the garage back to him and tells him he can keep the money. But does Debbie have something else planned, and does she know where the missing Ray really is?

Meanwhile, Peter Barlow’s (Chris Gascoyne) problems continue to deepen and his friends and family begin to start fearing the worst. His alcohol problems are escalating and he is ready to accept he is not going to make it through it.

With his relationship with Simon (Alex Bain) at an all-time low, Ken (William Roache) decides he needs to take action and finds his son drunk at a hotel bar. Later in the week, he is rushed to hospital with a seizure and it could be the wake-up call he needs to sort things out with Carla Connor (Alison King). But has he left it too late?

