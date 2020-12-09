Rooftop horror as Coronation Street airs dramatic 60th anniversary scenes

Things are certainly dramatic as Coronation Street celebrates the big 60 with even the cobbles themselves under threat from a ruthless developer armed with a digger!

But for Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King), she will be in the thick of it more than most and she has hardly had the best 2020 as it is. Things will be getting worse before they have a chance at getting better, despite the good news she received when she was found not guilty in court.

Dramatic scenes in tonight’s episode show Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) will not take this defeat well and tense scenes will see the pair, along with Alya (Sair Khan) end up on the roof – we suspect things will not end well for at least one of them.

As for how they get up there, well, Geoff is in a vengeful mood and he brutally attacks Alya in the bistro. While she is out of action, he lures Yasmeen to Number Six to collect her things but it soon becomes clear that he is not going to let her walk away.

Yasmeen soon finds herself locked in the house as Geoff sets the living room on fire, leaving her with no option but to try and escape via the roof. But Geoff follows her up there and it soon looks like she has no way out of this perilous situation.

Nobody on the street can hear her calling for help due to the protest taking place to save the bistro, but Alya soon re-enters the fray and gets up on to the roof too to try and help. With Geoff on his way out of the show, will this be how he meets his end? Or will there be more heartache for the Nazir family?

The cast, stunt doubles and the stunt coordinators all had to self-isolate and be regularly COVID tested so they could be closer than the normal two meters to pull off the remarkable scenes.

The action-packed scenes will air tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.

