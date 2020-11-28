Coronation Street 60th anniversary: day-by-day guide to all the drama

Coronation Street notches up 60 sensational years on screen with a special week of episodes celebrating the mega-milestone that brings the biggest story of the year to a gripping climax, and sees the entire community under threat.

Starting on Monday 7th December, the granddaddy of all soaps airs three epic hour-long editions (not the normal two split half hours) in the usual Monday, Wednesday and Friday 7.30pm slots.

Will Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) get away with abusing Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King)? Can Carla Connor (Alison King) and Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) keep their one-night stand a secret? And can Ken Barlow (William Roache) save his beloved street from the bulldozers?

Here is your special day-by-day guide with all your Coronation Street spoilers for 7th – 11th December 2020.

Monday 7th December, 7.30pm (one hour): Yasmeen’s trial verdict, Peter proposes and Rita takes on Ray

New evidence at the 11th hour propels the trial to a jaw-dropping climax, as Yasmeen discovers her fate. Will she be found guilty of trying to murder husband Geoff, who subjected her to months of cruel, coercive control? Whatever the verdict, the ordeal is far from over.

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) tips off Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) the residents are rushing through a bid to get the brewery listed in order to stop the development, so crooked Mr Crosby orders the bulldozers to start demolition that afternoon. Refusing to let their homes be destroyed, the locals stage a sit-in and are led by Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) in a rousing rendition of ‘We Shall Not Be Moved’. Let’s hope this is a charity single by the end of the year…

Desperate to save their relationship, Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) spontaneously proposes to Carla, whose secret night of passion with Adam is discovered by a horrified Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard). Will Peter’s little brother reveal all? Also, grieving Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) announces she’s leaving Weatherfield to visit Eva in France, leaving Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) heartbroken.

Wednesday 9th December, 7.30pm (one hour): Geoff’s rooftop showdown, Peter accuses Carla and Ken fights for the street

On Corrie’s actual anniversary date, the battle for the street itself takes centre stage as the locals battle to save their home. Defiant Ken blocks the path of the bulldozer while erratic Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) steals a digger to steer it away, only to crash and cut all the power as night falls.

Can the cobbles be saved from Ray and his dastardly developers, and will deceitful Debbie’s betrayal be discovered?

The trial aftermath sees Geoff clash with nemesis Alya Nazir (Sair Khan), leading to the mean magician setting fire to No.6 in another abhorrent act of aggression. As the blaze begins, Geoff and a terrified Alya end up in a dramatic showdown on the roof… Who will survive?

Wedding plans are the last thing on newly-engaged Peter’s mind when he hears Carla sneaked over to Daniel’s flat, then sees the former lovers looking very cosy together in the rovers. Paranoid Peter accuses them of carrying on behind his back, but he’s got the wrong man… Will Daniel dob Adam in?

Friday 11th December, 7.30pm (one hour): Aftermath of Geoff’s attack, Peter risks his life and Ray crosses the line

In the final instalment of anniversary week, Sally and Tim are shocked at what they discover at Geoff’s house after the big showdown. Can life ever return to normal for the Metcalfes and Nazirs?

The Barlows are imploding as Carla realises Peter has stormed off armed with a bottle of whisky following the altercation in the pub. She’s relieved when he returns home sober, but as the cursed couple try to talk through their troubles he starts necking the booze in front of her – knowing another drink could kill him. Can Peter be saved from self-destruction?

Gary Windass (Mikey North) heads to the bistro with the final paperwork for the factory, and finds little sister Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) trapped in Ray’s office crying her eyes out with her blouse torn. Disgusted that Ray has taken advantage of her, Gary turns on his brutish business partner and swears revenge. Is the game up for sleazy Ray?

