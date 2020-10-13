6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Todd wants Billy back and hope fades for Oliver

He’s only been back for five minutes but Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) wastes no time in stirring up trouble on Coronation Street this week as eyes a potential reunion with ex-boyfriend Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), despite the fact he’s now spoken for.

Also coming up, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is given a stark reality check about her son Oliver’s future, and Gary Windass (Mikey North) does a deal with the devil – also known as Ray Crosby (Mark Frost).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 19th – 23rd October 2020.

Todd plots to break up Billy and Paul

Unsettled by the noises in the Grimshaw attic, Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) summons Billy to perform an exorcism convinced the ghost of evil Pat Phelan is haunting them. As errant Todd climbs down from the loft and reveals he’s in hiding, stunned Billy reels from this blast from the past, even if it wasn’t the one he was expecting.

Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) swiftly deals with the gangster subplot that brought her boy home (something about a love triangle and stolen money…), allowing him to publicly reveal his return. Toxic Todd sets about antagonising the locals (bet they’ve missed that) and specifically messing in ex-lover Billy’s relationship with Paul Foreman (Peter Ash). Boldly declaring he still has feelings for Bill, Todd targets Paul’s insecurities at having his boyfriend’s old flame back in town. Billy insists him and Todd are history, but even Paul can see he doth protest too much.

Leanne clashes with Nick over Oliver’s future

Refusing to give up on their son, Leanne and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) pin their hopes on convincing the German clinic to change their minds about treating Oliver – alas, it comes to nothing as they insist no more can be done to help the fading toddler.

Lee gives an emotional interview to the Weatherfield Gazette to publicise Oliver’s appeal, only to be overwhelmed when the inevitable reality of how this horrendous situation will end hits her. Discovering Nick refused a generous donation from old flame Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) of £20k (where did she get that, down the back of the sofa?!), livid Leanne accuses her partner of giving up on Oliver, then demands he take his baby mama’s money to cover the legal fees of the court case she insists on pursuing. With her head so far in the sand she’s almost hit the earth’s core, Nick confides in mum Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) he’s worried Leanne is fighting a losing battle – and if he says anything, he’ll end up losing her…

Gary does Ray’s dirty work

Cash-strapped Gary can’t ignore the flashing pound signs that are tantalisingly in his grasp, so reluctantly agrees to team up with creep Ray Crosby in his plan to buy up the street. There’s a hint of guilt as Gary manipulates David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) into selling to Ray’s ‘investor’ mate, as the cash injection would solve his financial problems. Just a hint, mind.

David is promised by Roxy, the investor with deep pockets, she will lease the house back to the Platts so they won’t have to move out, plus they’ll take on the cost of fixing the sink hole that put paid to any more trampoline parties. Excited David shares the news with his clan, but Gail smells a rat and reckons it’s too good to be true. That’s because it is, as Ray privately admits to Gary the Platts will be turfed out the minute gullible David signs on the dotted line…

Scott puts pressure on Johnny

The job is on, insists sinister Scott Emberton (Tom Roberts), despite Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) trying his best to get out of helping his old acquaintance robbing the bistro. It’s going to make more than a note from your mum to dodge this one, pal.

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) is, at long last, starting to wonder what’s behind her husband’s recent shifty behaviour so she asks him to explain himself. Blaming his mood on a flare-up of MS symptoms, Johnny’s lie leads to Jenny booking a relaxing mini-break for two so they can get away from it all. Pity it clashes with the robbery. Scott forces the panicking publican to cancel his plans and see the raid through, unless he wants Mrs Connor to know her other half has buried his shady past as a career criminal who left a man to die.

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Who remembers Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) has a 12-year-old son called Dylan, the result of a platonic shared parenting plan with best mate Violet Wilson? Course you do, he’s often going off to That London to see him. Well, not that often. The lad makes his first appearance on screen in almost a decade this week when Sean brings him back to the cobbles for a visit. When father and son struggle to bond, it’s Todd of all people who helps them build bridges.

Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) speaks for a nation when she orders her layabout mum Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) to get a job and start paying her way. Turns out slobbing around on the sofa reading trashy mags doesn’t earn you much, so work-shy Bern bags some shifts at Roy’s Rolls. And you thought goth Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) was a frightening sight when you popped in for your takeaway Macchiato of a morning.

